Tetairoa McMillan NFL Draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Arizona WR ft. New England Patriots

Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan is viewed by most draft experts as the top wide receiver in the 2025 NFL draft and had an excellent season, making 84 catches for 1319 yards and eight TDs. Despite playing one game less than he did in 2023, he only had 83 fewer receiving yards this past season. After two straight great seasons, McMillan has declared for the 2025 NFL draft.

Top three landing spots for Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan

After his strong season, Tetairoa McMillan is widely viewed as the top wide receiver in the draft. Most draft projections have him as a top-10 pick, with some even projecting that he could be drafted in the top five.

In a recent mock draft, Pro Football Focus's Max Chadwick projected that he would be drafted 7th, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper predicted that he would be picked 6th in his recent mock draft, and CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner projected that McMillan would be picked 8th.

Here are the top three landing spots for the former Arizona Wildcat.

#1 New England Patriots

If there is a team in the top five that is likely to pick Tetairoa McMillan, it is the New England Patriots. They have the fourth pick and already have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. Two of the first three teams are projected to take the top two quarterbacks, Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, and the other team is widely expected to pick two-way star Travis Hunter.

If those three players are off the board, the New England Patriots will have a few options to choose from, including wide receiver McMillan. The Patriots are still early in their rebuild, and as a result, they have several spots to fill.

They could go with defensive players like Edge Abdul Carter, DL Mason Graham, or CB Will Johnson. However, they might prefer to give Drake Maye a weapon to use in his second season, and McMillan could be the best option for this.

#2 New York Jets

Pro Football Focus projected in a recent mock draft that the New York Jets would select Tetairoa McMillan with the seventh pick. If he is still available when they make their pick, it would make sense for them to pick him.

The Jets are in an interesting position. With QB Aaron Rodgers unlikely to return. It also seems likely that his friend and WR Davante Adams will leave in free agency. As a result, adding a WR like McMillan to pair with Garett Wilson would make sense.

#3 Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers finally made some progress in their rebuild this past season. After one and a half poor seasons from QB Bryce Young, he finally showed some promise in the second half of the season.

For the Panthers' rebuild to work, they need to ensure that Young develops into a star quarterback. One of the best things they can do to ensure he continuously develops is to give him other potential star players to work with. Tetairoa McMillan is possibly the best WR from the 2025 NFL draft to pair him with.

