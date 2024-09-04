Texas A&M football tickets: Pricing, how to buy and more ahead of Week 2 showdown

Texas A&M football tickets are available for its week 2 matchup against McNeese State. Coming off a week 1 loss against No. 5 Notre Dame, the Aggies will be looking to turn things around. The game will start at 12:45 p.m. ET on September 7th at Kyle Field.

Although anything can happen in college football, Texas A&M should be a big favorite for this game.

Where to buy Texas A&M football tickets for the McNeese State game?

With Texas A&M set to host McNeese State, many fans will be looking to purchase tickets ahead of kickoff on Saturday. With the Aggies looking like big favorites, fans will want to watch the Aggies hopefully get their first win of the season on the board.

Fans looking to purchase tickets can buy them on Ticketmaster and StubHub. As of now, many tickets are still available. Fans looking to purchase two tickets together will find several seats available for under $25 each. The cheapest tickets currently available are $13.

With that in mind, it is slightly more expensive to purchase tickets for one. The cheapest ticket that can be bought is $24. The most expensive ticket currently available is $961. It is at the club level in section LC7.

How to watch Texas A&M vs McNeese State?

The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 7th, 2024

Time: 12:45 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: SEC Network

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

The Aggies are heading into week 2 after a 23-13 loss to Notre Dame in week 1. Although it was a tough matchup, Aggies quarterback Conner Weigman took ownership and is ready to get back to work in week 2.

"I take it back to my baseball days. So what? Next pitch. That's how I've appraoched any sport I play," Weigman said after the game. "Like I told my teammates this morning - point blank, period - I have to be better. I mean there's no excuses for how I played. literally point blank period, I've got to be better. That's what I told them this morning."

Weigman completed 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards but threw two interceptions.

Here's a look at the remaining schedule for Texas A&M:

Week 2: vs McNeese State, Sept 7

Week 3: vs Florida, Sept 14

Week 4: vs Bowling Green, Sept 21

Week 5: vs Arkansas, Sept 28

Week 6: vs Missouri, Oct 5

Week 7: Bye

Week 8: vs Mississippi State, Oct 19

Week 9: vs LSU, Oct 26

Week 10: vs South Carolina, Nov 2

Week 11: Bye

Week 12: vs New Mexico State, Nov 16

Week 13: vs Auburn, Nov 23

Week 14: vs Texas, Nov 30

