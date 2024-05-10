Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher once went on a ballistic rant, calling $80M worth Nick Saban a “narcissist”

Former Texas A&M Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher once went on a rant against Nick Saban. The incident happened in May 2022, three months before the start of the season.

Saban, who has a net worth of $80 million per CelebrityNetWorth, was the longtime Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

Due to the schools being rivals in the Southeastern Conference, Fisher went on a massive rant after Saban accused Texas A&M and Fisher of "buying every player they got in 2022."

"We never bought anybody," Fisher said back in 2022, via ESPN. "No rules are broken. Nothing was done wrong. It's a shame that you've got to sit here and defend 17-year-old kids and families and Texas A&M. Because we do things right. We're always going to do things right. We're always going to be here. We're doing a heck of a job...

"It's despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this when he doesn't get his way. The narcissist in him doesn't allow those things to happen. It's ridiculous when he's not on top."

During the 2022 season, Texas A&M signed five five-star prospects as well as landing plenty of key players in the portal.

Despite Fisher's success with recruiting, he was not happy with Saban's comments.

"Some people think they're God," Fisher said. "Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out ... a lot of things you don't want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past, or anybody's that's ever coached with him. You can find out anything you want to find out, what he does and how he does it. It's despicable."

Jimbo Fisher was fired by Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher ended up being fired by the Texas A&M Aggies on Nov. 12, 2023, after a 6-4 record through 10 games.

Fisher was fired despite having a $77.5 million buyout, which is the largest buyout for a coach in college football history.

The coach spent parts of six years with the Aggies, as he went 45-25 but didn't lead them to a national championship as he did at Florida State.

Jimbo Fisher has yet to be hired for another coaching job, and in his entire college coaching career, he is 128-48 and won the national championship in 2013 with the Seminoles.

