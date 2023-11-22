Texas A&M vs LSU prediction, odds, and picks - Nov. 25 | NCAAF Season 2023

The Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to close out their season against the LSU Tigers on Saturday at noon ET.

Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3 SEC) is coming off a 38-10 win over Abilene Christian Wildcats last week. LSU (8-3, 5-2 SEC) picked up a 56-14 blowout over Georgia State.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Texas A&M vs LSU: Game Details

Fixture: Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) vs. LSU Tigers (8-3)

Date & Time: Saturday, Nov. 25 at 12 p.m. ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium

Texas A&M vs LSU: Betting Odds

Spread

Texas A&M +10.5 (-110)

LSU -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas A&M +360

LSU -470

Total

Over 66 (-110)

Under 66 (-110)

Texas A&M vs LSU: Picks

The Texas A&M Aggies are on a two-game win streak and won their first game after firing coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies are led by dual-threat quarterback Jaylen Henderson who will likely be forced to run and scramble out of plays, due to LSU's front seven. Expect Henderson to go over his rushing yards.

LSU, meanwhile, will look to secure Jayden Daniels a Heisman, as he has been the best player in college football. The Tigers should give Daniels plenty of opportunities to add to his touchdown and yards total, so the QB could throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns.

Texas A&M vs LSU: Head-to-head

Texas A&M and LSU have played 61 times, with the Tigers leading the all-time series 31-23-3. However, the Tigers have vacated four wins, so their total would be 35 had they not done so.

Texas A&M vs LSU: Prediction

Both Texas and LSU will be playing in a bowl game, so there isn't much to play for here.

However, the Tigers should win by 10+, as Jayden Daniels will likely secure the Heisman should he have another solid game. Expect LSU to be motivated on offense and get him plenty of yards and touchdowns, along with the win to get their QB the Heisman.

Prediction: LSU wins by 14

Poll : Who do you think wins? LSU Texas A&M 0 votes