Texas A&M fans were on a high after beating Mississippi State by six touchdowns during Week 11 of college football action, but little did they know that it was the last game in the Jimbo Fisher era.

The Aggies' athletic director, Ross Bjork, released a statement of the sacking after the team beat Mississippi State 51-10.

"After careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President [Mark] Welsh and then Chancellor [John] Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision," Ross Bjork said in a statement, "We appreciate Coach Fisher's time here at Texas A&M, and we wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Footage of Fisher's last dressing room speech to his players after the emphatic win has surfaced. CFB fans quickly took to X to express how soulless and devoid of passion the speech was.

The Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher had signed a 10-year, $75 million contract in 2017, and that contract was extended in 2021 to 2031 to an improved $9 million annual salary.

The Aggies were 6-4 overall and 4-3 in conference play at the time of Fisher's sacking, which was a disappointing return in the face of a massive recruitment drive that saw them end up with last year's No. 1 recruitment class.

Since 2019, the Aggies have recruited 70 ESPN 300 prospects, which is only behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama, and expectations were sky-high about the team's ability to challenge the conference's big guns.

Fisher had a 45-25 overall and 27-21 conference play record during his six-year tenure in College Station.

Ross Bjork explained the decision to explore options was made earlier in the month after Jimbo Fisher lost 38-35 to Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss.

"The assessment that I delivered was that we are not reaching our full potential," Bjork said, "We are not in the championship conversation, and something was not quite right about our direction and the plan. We should be relevant on the national scene."

It's not all doom and gloom for Fisher as he will walk away with a $77 million payout owed to him due to his contract extension in 2021, the highest ever such payout in college football history.