Texas eyeing NFL legend's son as Arch Manning's replacement for 2027: Report

The Texas Longhorns are set at quarterback for the 2026 season, and potentially the 2027 campaign with Arch Manning at the helm. The nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning is one of the most talented signal-callers in collegiate football heading into the upcoming campaign.

However, that hasn't stopped the Longhorns from setting their sights on the son of NFL legend Phillip Rivers. According to On3 Recruits, 2027 four-star quarterback Gunner Rivers will be at Texas' facility on Sunday. Manning will meet with Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and other key figures at the elite camp.

Gunner Rivers is the No. 7-ranked quarterback by the On3 Industry Rankings. He recorded 3,947 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions in the 2024 high school season. He has been linked to the Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and Miami Hurricanes.

What could Gunner Rivers bring to Texas?

Gunner Rivers comes from a rich football heritage, as his father, Phillip Rivers, enjoyed a stellar NFL career. Philip spent the majority of it with the San Diego/LA Chargers, earning eight Pro Bowl nods, the 2013 Comeback Player of the Year award and numerous franchise records.

The Longhorns will hope that Gunner shares some of the elite shot-calling traits of his famous father. That would make him a top-notch replacement for Arch Manning by the time the dual-threat star enters the NFL.

Gunner is a 6-foot-2, 175-pound athlete who has shown decent rushing traits, amassing four rushing touchdowns last season. He also added a receiving touchdown.

The Longhorns could use a few recruits as they aim to remain competitive for the foreseeable future under Steve Sarkisian.

Meanwhile, Texas is preparing for Manning's first season as the undisputed starting quarterback. He is fresh off spending two years as a backup to Quinn Ewers.

Manning is set to start the season with a matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

