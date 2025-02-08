Texas football players in Super Bowl LIX ft. Charles Omenihu and more

The Texas Longhorns are coming off back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances. This weekend, they will have three players vying for an NFL title when the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs will have a couple of strong contributors from Texas in Charles Omenihu and Xavier Worthy, while the Eagles have a defensive line rotation player in Moro Ojomo.

Longhorns’ participation tripled for this year’s game. Last year in Las Vegas, Omenihu was the only Texas player on the field. Here are the three former Longhorns and how they got to the Super Bowl.

The three Texas players in Super Bowl LIX

#1. Charles Omenihu, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

The defensive end will be going back to the Super Bowl for the second straight year. Before making it to the NFL, Charles Omenihu had a solid career with the Longhorns. He played in 51 games and totaled 99 tackles, 17 sacks, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

He was also the 2018 Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year. The Rowlett, Texas native went in the fifth round of the NFL Draft to the Houston Texans. After two years, he would go to the San Francisco 49ers, where he also spent most of two seasons before finally landing in KC before the 2023 season.

Omenihu’s impact this season has been limited, as he suffered a major knee injury in last year’s AFC Championship Game and only played in a handful of games, registering six tackles, a sack and a forced fumble.

#2. Xavier Worthy, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

A pure speedster, Xavier Worthy had a decorated career at Texas, where he had 197 receptions, 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns. He was also an All-American punt returner.

Kansas City's first-round pick this year, Worthy became a bigger part of the offense as his rookie season went along. He finished with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six touchdowns. Worthy also scored a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. He is a key component of Kansas City’s offensive system, stretching the field and creating space for underneath routes.

#3. Moro Ojomo, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Moro Ojomo started 30 games for the Longhorns, finishing with 95 tackles, five sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in college. He was a four-time Academic All-Big 12.

After being selected in the seventh round by the Eagles, Ojomo has found a spot in the rotation. He got his first career playoff sack against the Los Angeles Rams after a 20-tackle season. While he is not a big-name player, he has contributed consistently for Philadelphia.

