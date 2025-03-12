Texas freshmen 2025: Top 5 football players to watch out for ft. Justus Terry

Coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns are a team in transition. While the Longhorns are still expected to compete at the top of the SEC, they have a new quarterback in Arch Manning replacing Quinn Ewers.
While that has dominated headlines in Texas, the Longhorns have quietly put together a strong recruiting class. Sarkisian's team has two five-star recruits and 18 four-star recruits. These are the top five freshmen to watch out for in 2025 for Texas.
Top 5 freshmen to watch out for on Texas in 2025
#1 Justus Terry
Five-star defensive tackle Justus Terry is the highest-rated recruit at Texas this season. According to ESPN, he is the No. 8-ranked recruit in the nation and No. 2-ranked defensive tackle. He played at Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia.
Terry chose Texas over other top SEC teams like Georgia and Alabama. He officially signed with the Longhorns on December 6th.
#2 Jonah Williams
It was a big win for Steve Sarkisian when five-star safety Jonah Williams chose to commit to Texas. He had visited other top schools like Oregon, and Texas' biggest rival, Texas A&M. However, he opted to sign with the Longhorns. He is the No. 9-ranked recruit in the nation and No. 1-ranked safety.
Williams played at Ball High School in Galveston, Texas. He committed to Texas in August.
#3 Jaime Ffrench
The Longhorns are ensuring that Arch Manning will have top receivers for the next few years. They have successfully added the No. 2-ranked wide receiver recruit in the nation, Jaime Ffrench. He signed with the Longhorns on August 30th, choosing them over Tennessee, Miami, and LSU.
Ffrench competed for Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He should be able to step into the lineup next season.
#4 Kaliq Lockett
Next to Ffrench, the Longhorns also added the No. 3-ranked wide receiver recruit Kaliq Lockett, who played for Sachse High School in Sachse, Texas. He is a top 30-ranked recruit in the nation, according to ESPN.
Lockett chose Texas over offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU, and Florida State.
#5 Michael Terry
Michael Terry is simply listed as an athlete by ESPN because he played multiple offensive positions at Alamo Heights High School in San Antonio, Texas. He has the physical traits to be a running back but can also be an effective receiver. According to ESPN, he is the No. 31-ranked recruit in the nation and could have an immediate impact on Texas' roster.
