Texas HC Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian shows off her $2300 Louis Vuitton sweatshirt in her latest IG story

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian are one of college football's most well-known couples. Loreal is a regular at Texas games, both home and away.

Loreal Sarkisian, an avid fashionista has cut a niche for herself as one of the best-dressed women in college football. She regularly collaborates on her projects with Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sander's daughter.

On Wednesday, Loreal showed off her impeccable taste again with a picture on her Instagram of her $2300 Louis Vuitton sweatshirt.

Steve Sarkisian campaigning for the College Football Playoffs

With the college football season over halfway done, coaches and fans start to turn their eyes to the college football playoffs.

The Texas Longhorns under Steve Sarkisian are 7-1 after a single loss in the Red River Rivalry against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Ahead of the CFP rankings being released, Steve Sarkisian made his case for the Texas Longhorns having one of the most impressive wins of the season so far in his weekly news conference.

He even had time to throw shade at the SEC (Southeastern Conference) in the process.

"I'd argue we have the best win in the country right now," Sarkisian said. "The fact that we go into Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and beat a team that was 52-1 in the previous 53 games of us going in there. ...I hear so much about how tough the SEC is, but I haven't seen any of those teams go in Alabama and win, either, so I feel pretty good about our team."

Steve Sarkisian outlined the confidence playing without their first-choice quarterback, Quinn Ewers and relying on redshirt freshman, Maalik Murphy.

“Not every team out there has had to endure some of the things that we've had to, and if they had to play with their backup (QB), how would they play?" Sarkisian said. "But I think it speaks to the type of team that we have."

The Longhorns were ranked No. 7 in the CFP rankings ahead of Alabama. With a game against the tricky Kansas State Wildcats on the horizon, Sarkisian has to refocus his team again.

The Big 12 is still wide open and the jockeying for CFP positions has begun in earnest. Steve Sarkisian will hope that the impressive away win in Tuscaloosa is enough to get the Longhorns inside the door.