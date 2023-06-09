Texas NCAAF transfer portal rankings: Grading the Longhorns' selections in the transfer portal

The Texas Longhorns have been looking to improve their roster after finishing third in the Big 12 last year. They have a largely different roster as power running back Bijan Robinson was selected in the 2023 NFL draft.

After Texas (8-5, 6-3 Big Ten), finished with the last spot in the AP rankings, UT made noise in the NCAA transfer portal. But how well did they do and who are some of the additions and subtractions they made?

How have the Texas Longhorns done in the NCAA transfer portal?

The Texas Longhorns have not added many new faces through the NCAA transfer portal.

There have been five different players join the program: punter Ryan Sanborn (Stanford), cornerback Gavin Holmes (Wake Forest), safety Jalen Catalon (Arkansas), wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (Georgia) and defensive lineman Trill Carter (Minnesota). The additions are exciting as the Longhorns are focusing on the defensive end, which should help them in an offensive-minded Big 12.

They had a pretty good defense last season as they were third in the conference with 21.2 points per game allowed. Their secondary has improved through the transfer portal, and that should be a plus. The Longhorns added a wide receiver for either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning to throw to.

The main factor has been their losses as they had a lot of subtractions.

Offensive tackle Jaylen Garth (Houston), safety JD Goffey (San Diego State), linebacker Devin Richardson (Washington State), quarterback Hudson Card (Purdue), offensive tackle Andrej Karic (Tennessee), edge rusher D.J. Harris Jr (South Florida), cornerback Jamier Johnson (Indiana), edge rusher Prince Dorbah (Arizona State), wide receiver Troy Omeire (Arizona State), punter Isaac Pearson (SMU), offensive lineman Junior Angilau (Oregon), offensive lineman Logan Parr (SMU), edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo (LSU), quarterback Ben Ballard (FAU), linebacker Trevell Johnson (Louisiana-Monroe), linebacker Derrick Brown (Texas State), wide receiver Brenen Thompson (Oklahoma) and wide receiver Jaden Alexis (South Florida) have all found new homes.

There were way too many people leaving the program to be considered a positive, but not many spots are opened up to get a definitive starting spot. Some players left for playing time elsewhere. The offense lost some good linemen and did not add a running back.

There is going to be an adjustment period, and it is going to be difficult to see anything but a grade the Longhorns don't want to hang on the fridge.

GRADE: D

