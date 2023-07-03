Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC in 2024: How Much competition will the Longhorns Face in the Southeastern Conference?

With Texas officially joining the SEC in 2024, we are about to witness a big shift in the college football landscape. It will mark the end of their affiliation with the Big 12 and open a new chapter in the history of the program.

The SEC has the reputation of being the premier conference in college football. So the move is a step forward for the team. They will also benefit from more lucrative TV deals and exposure.

So, considering this, can the Longhorns remain competitive in their new conference in 2024? It is a trick question. And the answer to it will rest on a number of factors.

First, the kind of leadership head coach Steve Sarkisian provides for the team means that there will be a lot going on. Sarkisian arrived at Texas as head coach in 2021, and he hasn’t quite returned the Longhorns to their former glorious self. This must change if Texas decides to stick with him as they make their debut in the SEC. Otherwise, a new coach might arrive to lead the team.

The Longhorns have to improve their talent recruitment. The program needs to be seen as a top destination for the best prospects. It needs no telling that the quality of talents at the disposal of the head coach is what he has to work with.

How does Texas compare to its future conference opponents?

Among the Texas Longhorns' new competitors are four former national champions. This includes the current champions for two consecutive seasons, Georgia. This is a significant challenge for the Longhorns.

They last emerged as conference champions in 2009, quite a long time ago. They have also been outside the top 10 of the final AP poll since 2010. There has also been a bit of instability in their locker room, with three head coaches at the helm since Mack Brown’s exit in 2013.

Compared to their future opponents in the SEC, more is needed. Nick Saban has led Alabama for over 15 years, leading the Tide to six national titles. This is besides a crop of elite coaches in the conference, including Kirby Smart at Georgia, Brian Kelly at LSU, and Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M.

Importantly, the Longhorns will need the full backing and support of their fanbase. Their patience is needed to see the team through the initial impact shock it might experience upon entering the SEC.

