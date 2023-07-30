Quinn Ewers is among the leaders to win the Heisman Trophy and is the top-rated quarterback in the NCAA. But perhaps the most noticeable thing about Ewers was his iconic mullet. But just days after the Texas QB decided to chop off the mullet, he's returned with a brand new addition to his memorable hairstyles.

In a new tweet that has taken the internet by storm, Quinn Ewers is seen showing off his brand new short-haired persona, as he looks almost unrecognizable in a buzz cut with a side fade.

As the photo of Ewers' new haircut hit the internet, football and Longhorns fans were left in splits. While some fans were left rioting with laughter upon seeing the new hairstyles, others weren't as kind in their opinions on his new hairstyle, especially fans of Ewers' previous team, Ohio State.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Keanan Rice @rice_keanan @CFBLive247_ What a bust lol glad he didn't say here.

Larry Dondrea @ldondrea @CFBLive247_ Isn’t going to help him. Still all hype no action

Other fans continued to clown Ewers for the haircut.

At least one fan turned out to be a fan of Ewers' new hairstyle.

Aron Bridges @abridges4ou @CFBLive247_ I can take him a little more seriously now

While the iconic mullet might be gone, Quinn Ewers remains a leading contender to take home the Heisman Trophy. At the same time, the jury is still out about his performances as a collegiate starter, given the restrictions that prevented him from reaching his potential last season.

How far can Quinn Ewers lead the Longhorns?

The Texas Longhorns have one of the most stacked rosters in College Football, with some of the top prospects of the upcoming NFL draft in Xavier Worthy and Ja'Tavion Sanders. But the success of the Longhorns in the uber-competitive Big 12 will boil down to the performance and success of Quinn Ewers.

Ewers has shown tons of potential in his limited run as a collegiate starter last season, and also during his days with the Buckeyes. Under the guidance of coach Steve Sarkisian, the Longhorns will look to develop Ewers into one of the top QB threats in the NCAA.

Currently, Quinn Ewers is projected to be a borderline first-round pick, although a solid season with the Longhorns and a deep push into the College Football Playoffs could definitely solidify Ewers' position as a top QB in the upcoming draft cycle.

As for his Heisman Trophy aspirations, Ewers will face stiff competition from the top projected pick of the upcoming draft, Caleb Williams out of USC. Some of the other candidates to take home the Heisman Award are LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., and Clemson QB Cade Klubnik. It will be interesting to see whether the Texas star gets picked from this competitive list.