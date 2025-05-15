Texas Tech Football Recruiting Tracker: Every commit, offer & visit (2026–2027)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have aggressively tried to improve their roster for the coming seasons. While they have the second-ranked recruiting class of 2025, they have also been active on the recruiting front with 10 commitments already.

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2026 football recruiting overview

The Red Raiders have been active with the Class of 2026. All 10 players they've landed are considered three-star prospects by 247Sports, but the class could still improve.

Joey McGuire's program has landed some players who should contribute to the defensive front, including edge Tieson Ejiawoko and defensive linemen Ayden Johnson and Krush Johnson. They also added the No. 41 quarterback in the nation, Stephen Cannon.

The program has also made over 180 offers, waiting for players to warm up to the school and perhaps add their name next.

Top Commits

Tieson Ejiawoko, Edge

Texas Tech landed Tieson Ejiawoko, the No. 35 linebacker in the country (per 247Sports). Ejiawoko was also considering Texas, so getting him to Lubbock was important for the program. The Red Raiders are adding depth to the defensive front for future seasons.

Ayden Johnson, Defensive Lineman

A native of Mount Pleasant, Texas, Ayden Johnson, will get to stay in his home state for college. He adds depth to a defensive line that has become one of the focal points for the program in recruiting.

Stephen Cannon, Quarterback

A quarterback from Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Georgia), Stephen Cannon, will join a quarterback room in transition, as Behren Morton and Mitch Griffis enter their senior season.

While Texas Tech has promising prospects in Will Hammond and Lloyd Jones III, Cannon will add depth and could eventually compete for playing time.

Notable Offers

Nelson Peterson Jr., Quarterback

Still early in his recruitment, Nelson Peterson Jr. is the No. 39 quarterback in the 2026 class. He hasn't mentioned a list of possible landing spots, but has offers from Ole Miss, Sacramento State, UTEP and Utah State.

Brayden Allen, Wide Receiver

Brayden Allen has offers from Boston College and Texas Tech. While they have 13 receivers, the Red Raiders need to add younger wide receivers, with four seniors and four juniors on the roster.

Dylan Berymon, Defensive Lineman

The No. 13 defensive lineman in the class, Dylan Berymon, is considering four Texas schools, including the Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies. Texas is considered the front-runner, but Joey McGuire's squad is still under consideration and could pull off the upset.

S'Vioarean Martin, Cornerback

Texas Tech has added two cornerbacks in the 2026 class, but secondary help is always welcome. Martin, the No. 36 corner in the class, is set to visit Lubbock in June. He will visit three other schools next month as well.

Chase Campbell, Athlete

A four-star prospect, Chase Campbell projects as a wide receiver, where he could add depth initially but find playing time sooner rather than later. Texas Tech, Arkansas and Kansas State are the leading candidates to land the receiver.

Texas Tech football recent visits 2025

The Red Raiders have 12 players scheduled to visit in June. They also received five visits in April, including Berymon, offensive lineman Pulelei'ite Primus, cornerback Donovan Webb and defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton. Athlete Jamarion Richardson also took the trip, but landed at Lubbock a day after committing to Baylor.

