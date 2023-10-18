Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction, odds, and picks - Oct. 21

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are on the road to play the BYU Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Texas Tech is currently 3-4 and coming off a 38-21 loss to Kansas State. The Red Raiders started the season 1-3 and have started to climb toward .500.

BYU, meanwhile, is 4-2 this season and is coming off a 44-11 blowout loss to TCU last weekend.

Texas Tech vs. BYU: Match Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) vs. BYU Cougars (4-2)

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. ET.

Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Odds

Spread

Texas Tech -4.5 (-110)

BYU +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Texas Tech -205

BYU +170

Totals

Over 52 (-110)

Under 52 (-110)

Texas Tech vs. BYU Picks

Texas Tech starting quarterback Behren Morton is a game-time decision, so I'll be going with running back Tahj Brooks over rushing yards. In the past three games, he's averaged 124.66 rushing yards per game, and if Morton can't go, it will be a run-heavy offense.

For BYU, I'm taking Kedon Slovis under passing yards as he has struggled this season, while Texas Tech's defense has gotten better. In Slovis' past three games, he's averaging just 244 yards.

Texas Tech vs. BYU head-to-head

Texas Tech and BYU have played just once way back in 1940 when the Red Raiders won 21-20.

Texas Tech vs. BYU prediction

Texas Tech started off slow but has gotten better as the season has gone on. As of right now, Morton is a game-time decision, which will play a key role in this game. If he plays, the Red Raiders will likely be favored by even more.

BYU's defense has struggled this season and the Red Raiders offense should be able to cruise in this one. Texas Tech's run game will be the difference in this game as the Red Raiders get to .500.

Prediction: Texas Tech beats BYU by a touchdown.

