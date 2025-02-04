“That’s why Nick Saban wanted him”: Former Alabama QB makes his stance clear on Ryan Grubb after Kalen Deboer & Co. hire him

Alabama fans were left worrying about the team's future when seven-time national champion Nick Saban announced his retirement after 17 years of tenure in Tuscaloosa. While many saw Kalen DeBoer, who had come in after two excellent seasons with the Washington Huskies, as the ideal candidate for the Crimson Tide, his first season was filled with ups and downs. Alabama finished the season 9-4 and failed to qualify for the 12-team College Football Playoff field.

DeBoer is seemingly taking all the necessary measures to turn things around in the 2025 college football season. He hired Ryan Grubb, who was fired after just one season with the Seattle Seahawks as their offensive coordinator in 2024. DeBoer and Grubb share a special bond since their time in Washington.

CFB analyst Greg McElroy shared his opinion on Grubb's hire and what it means for Alabama.

"It started by Nick Saban back in 2023, when he went after Ryan Grubb and offered the job to Ryan Grubb," McElroy said. "After thinking about it, Ryan Grubb said that a couple of days to stay at Washington was the right decision that year because Washington made us the national championship. Grubb had a sensational year.

"Ryan Grubb is very thoughtful, very intentional. If you look at the different ways that he tries to attack opposing defense, he has a great deal for how to create confusion, whether it's with multiple tight end sets, multiple wide receiver sets, unique motions, and shifts both presnap and while the ball is being snapped."

"He creates a lot of problems for the opposition. That's why Nick Saban wanted them. That's why the NFL wanted them, and Kalen DeBoer wants him to come in." McElroy added.

Look at Alabama's quarterback room ahead of the 2025 CFB season

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who started for the last two years, is heading to the NFL, leaving former five-star recruit Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and incoming true freshman Keelon Russell to compete for QB1.

While all three quarterbacks possess impeccable talent and skills, none of them have good amount of experience in college football.

Kalen DeBoer is excited about what all three of them bring to the table and can't wait to get back on campus in February and start working with them. However, the coach did indirectly say that it would be Simpson's job to lose while lauding him.

