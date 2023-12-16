"The 6 Cal fans that see this must be so hyped" - CFB fans troll Cal RB Jadyn Ott after dramatic announcement

California Golden Bears running back Jaydn Ott had Cal fans on the edge of their seats Friday morning with a dramatic social media post on X. Appearing in a video, Ott initially announced he was entering the transfer portal, breaking hearts across Berkeley.

However, in a playful twist, the star running back revealed it was all a joke, sending CFB fans into a frenzy of relief and amusement.

"Respect my decision, please," Ott deadpanned in the video, sitting solemnly in a chair.

Credit: Jaydn Ott's X account

However, after 40 seconds of suspense, he broke the tension with a grin.

"Nah, I'm playing," he chuckled, stepping off camera before returning to confirm, "I’m going to stay.”

Ott's official announcement was later posted by the California Golden Bears' social media team, solidifying the good news for the team's fans.

Fans react with shock and humor to Jadyn Ott's announcement

The dramatic fake-out sparked a wave of reactions across the CFB landscape:

“The 6 Cal fans that see this must be so hyped,” a fan reacted.

“I’m too old for that, Jaydn!” one fan reacted.

“JAYDN YOU CAN’T PLAY LIKE THIS,” another fan wrote.

“Sir it is not April Fools Day and I have not had caffeine yet,” a user wrote on X.

“Come to Utah dawg we run the football here and it’s a great culture,” one fan wrote.

“That was messed up, but welcome back!!!” a fan reacted.

“I liked and then unliked this tweet after watching the full video because I was holding on to hope you were gonna go to SC,” another X user wrote.

“Jaydn you're killing me! This 35 year alum, who has LOVED WATCHING YOU THIS YEAR, got got by only watching the first 15 seconds of the video... heartbroken,” another fan wrote. “But LOVE LOVE LOVE the final part, especially the highlight reel. Kick ass against TT -- for the next highlight film!”

Reactions on X to Ott's post

“Love that guy. But that was freaking terrifying. Well played #1,” a fan wrote.

Reactions on X to Ott's post

“I had a heart attack,” one fan wrote.

EReactions to Jaydn's post

Jaydn Ott's future had been a hot topic heading into the offseason, with the rise of NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) rules leading to increased player movement in college football.

This playful fakeout is sure to be remembered as a clever and humorous way for Jaydn Ott to announce his return to Cal.

