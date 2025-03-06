“The future of flops”: CFB fans react as NFL twitter accounts updates its banner to Shedeur Sanders’ image

The NFL's official X account updated its banner to feature Shedeur Sanders, former Colorado quarterback, fueling speculation about his 2025 NFL Draft prospects.

This move reflects the NFL’s pattern of spotlighting trending figures, much like when it briefly featured Taylor Swift in 2023 to capitalize on her game appearances.

CFB insider Dov Kleiman reacted via X to the change:

“Sanders is the future face of the league.”

However, not all fans were on board with the hype. One fan responded,

“The future of flops.”

“Laying down and being lazy. On brand,” another wrote.

“They just cashing in on the hype brother,” a fan wrote.

Other fans tweeted:

“So good he was 1-7 vs top 25 teams playing with a Heisman winner,” one wrote.

“They are trying to trick the browns into drafting him at 2,” another wrote.

“Let's pump the brakes a bit. He's talented for sure, but we haven't even seen him face Power 5 competition yet. NFL hype is way too premature at this stage,” one wrote.

Shedeur Sanders is ready to write his own NFL chapter

When quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine and was asked about his critics, he didn’t flinch.

"You think I'm worried about what critics say or what people got to say?" Sanders said. "You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So, it's almost normal; without people hating it's not normal for us.”

The former Buffs quarterback is determined to replicate his success at the next level, just as he did at Jackson State and Colorado.

“So you don't think I can come to an NFL franchise and change a program again?" he said. "It's history. We have done it and it's always going to repeat itself."

Sanders didn’t just promise—he issued a challenge. If a team isn’t looking for a culture-changing leader, he’s not their guy.

"That's the plan. If that's not what you're trying to do -- don't get me," Sanders said. "If you ain't trying to change the franchise or the culture -- don't get me.”

Shedeur Sanders stands as one of two projected first-round signal-callers alongside Miami’s Cam Ward.

