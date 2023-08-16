"The girl has her problems": Johnny Manziel's grandfather once called out Colleen Crowley for the QB's violence and toxic behavior

Johnny Manziel's tumultuous journey through the world of professional football was marred not only by his on-field struggles but also by his off-field controversies. Among these controversies was his troubled romantic relationship with Colleen Crowley in 2016.

Crowley became entangled in a series of alarming incidents that shed light on the darker aspects of Manziel's life. The relationship between the two was characterized by highly publicized conflicts, with reports of arguments and allegations of physical abuse.

In the midst of this turmoil, Paul Manziel, Johnny's grandfather, stepped forward to address his grandson's behavior. In a poignant display of familial concern, Norman Paul Manziel defended Manziel, criticizing Colleen Crowley for her role in the incident.

“The girl has her problems” Manziel grandfather Norman Paul Manziel told Daily Mail. “I'm not saying Johnny's troubles are all caused by her, but …” he added as he tried and failed to find the words to complete his sentence.

“Everyone just needs to leave the boy alone. He needs his privacy right now. If he was left alone, he'd be all right. But he can't sit down without being bothered. His privacy starts where your nose ends. He's not public property. He doesn't owe anybody anything.”

Following allegations of assaulting and threatening his then-girlfriend in January 2016, Johnny Manziel faced a misdemeanor assault charge. In a resolution between his legal team and authorities, an arrangement was established to have the charge dropped based on specific conditions being met.

Johnny Manziel was subsequently diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Following the incident with Colleen Crowley, which resulted in an abrupt end to his NFL career, Johnny Manziel was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2018. He made public his diagnosis, taking a brave step toward destigmatizing mental health issues.

The former Cleveland Browns quarterback revealed in the trending Netflix documentary that he attempted to commit suicide following the diagnosis. He declined to undergo rehabilitation and instead started engaging in self-destructive behavior, embarking on reckless spending of $5 million.

"I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could, and then my plan was to take my life," Manziel said. "I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me."

Johnny Manziel appears to be on his way back to redemption after a chaotic period in his life. His story serves as a reminder that mental health is a critical aspect of overall well-being, and seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness.