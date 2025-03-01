"The guy that was so fired up": Steve Sarkisian offers insight into Arch Manning's growth at Texas

The excitement to see Arch Manning take center stage at Texas has been long overdue. Steve Sarkisian recruited the 5-star QB two years ago with the idea that he would take the starting position after Quinn Ewers declared for the NFL Draft.

Ad

However, after the 2023 season, Ewers announced that he would return to Texas for another year of his eligibility, leaving Manning waiting for another year.

After Ewers decided to return for another year, most of the fans and analysts advised and expected Manning to enter the transfer portal and play for another team; however, he stood his ground and patiently waited for his turn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Talking about Manning's journey and learnings, Steve Sarkisian told SportsCenter:

Ad

Trending

“You always see guys mature, right? We get them when they’re 17, 18-years old, and then, you know, as they grow in the program, and you start to see them, not only physically mature, but mentally mature. It’s no different. This guy has really grown up in our program,” Sarkisian stated, regarding Arch Manning. “You know, he was the guy that was so fired up, every gameday, he showed up.

Ad

“But I think he saw the value of learning, and kind of taking heed to what Quinn was going through, ‘Okay, how would I handle those situations?’ And so, I think we’re getting a guy that might be a first-year starter, but yet, kind of has the experience of what it’s going to feel like to handle some of those situations as they come up.”

Ad

Arch Manning's brother Heid opens up about his relationship with the Texas star

Arch Manning comes from one of the most iconic football families, and it's no surprise that the fans are interested in seeing how Peyton and Eli Manning's nephew performs on the field.

Arch's popularity grew when he showed off his electrifying skills during the 2024 college football season when Ewers was injured.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, despite the hype surrounding his name, Arch remains the same guy he always was for his brother Heid, who also attends the University of Texas.

“Arch is great friends with a bunch of my [fraternity] buddies across all grades, and I’ve become great friends with his teammates, and I think having that crossover is important for [Arch], especially [to have an outlet from football],” Heid said. “We spend a lot of time together. We get lunch a lot and get dinners throughout the week.”

Arch Manning started two games in the 2024 season, both of which Texas won, giving fans reassurance for the program's future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback