"Still doesn’t know how to work a microwave:” Arch Manning's brother Heid hilariously downplays Texas QB's "superhero" image

The Texas Longhorns fans could not be more excited to see the iconic Manning family's prodigy, Arch Manning, take center stage as the team's starting quarterback in 2025. However, fans will also be thrilled to know that Arch is not the only Manning heir attending the University of Texas.

Arch Manning's brother, Heid, is also presently enrolled at the University of Texas and has shared his experience of having a brother who's considered a superhero by so many.

Heid shared that when people meet him, they ask questions about Arch as if he's some kind of hero.

“When I meet new people, they get all excited and ask me about him like he’s some sort of superhero,” Heid said. “But to me, he’s just the same guy who still doesn’t know how to work a microwave.”

“Arch is great friends with a bunch of my [fraternity] buddies across all grades, and I’ve become great friends with his teammates, and I think having that crossover is important for [Arch], especially [to have an outlet from football],” Heid said. “We spend a lot of time together. We get lunch a lot and get dinners throughout the week.”

During an interaction with Horns247, Coope Manning shared that the brothers are very close to each other and that both of them love being at the same university.

Cooper Manning predicts the media's response to Arch Manning's potential failure

Arch Manning is one of the most hyped-up players going into the 2025 college football season and is even considered the top contender to win the Heisman Trophy this season.

Arch's dad, Cooper Manning, isn't thrilled about all the excessive attention the Longhorns QB is getting, as he understands how the media can get against you if you fail.

"Arch is going to have plenty more of those. These are the real ones, when you get beat this year and have bad games," Cooper said. "I mean, you know how they do it in the media.

"They crown you way too early and then they jump on and kill ya. So he’s getting way too much attention and way too much credit and he’s going to struggle, and they’re going to say 'He’s not as good, he’s overrated!' It’s coming, everybody knows it.”

The Longhorns fans can't wait to see Arch Manning showcase his magic, especially after he started two games in the 2024 season, both of which the Longhorns won.

