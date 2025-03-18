"The jacket is fire": Colorado fans shower love for Deion Sanders' customised Colorado gear

Colorado fans showed love for Deion Sanders’ custom Colorado gear on Monday. While Sanders stays focused on preparing his team for spring ball—just over a month away from the 2025 Black & Gold Spring Game—his stylish look stole the spotlight.

Coach Prime turned heads when he shared photos on Instagram of him in a sleek black Colorado Buffaloes jacket, paired with a white cowboy hat and a gold chain, standing against an American flag backdrop.

The post, credited to @elimillner, racked up over 4,000 likes and hype.

“The jacket is fire,” one fan wrote in the comments.

“Reversable?” one wrote.

“Love it,” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

“Real Boss,” a fan wrote.

“Prime Time,” one wrote.

“Million dollar smile!!” another wrote.

Screenshot, via Instagram

On the same day, Sanders addressed the media for the first time this spring. When asked about a possible contract extension to stay in Boulder, he kept it short and direct.

“I don’t know. I ain’t worried about me,” Sanders said. “Let’s get everyone else straight first, then I’m good.” (19:25)

Deion Sanders and the squad kicked off spring practice in Boulder

The Colorado Buffaloes started spring practice in Boulder with a fresh look, aiming to build on last season’s nine-win success.

Deion Sanders sees a stronger team, especially in the trenches and backfield, boosted by Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk joining the staff. Fixing last year’s struggling run game is a priority.

“We had a few phenomenal players that you're going to see get drafted, but as a team, I feel like we're better," the Buffs coach said, according to Denver7.

The quarterback battle is between five-star freshman Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter, with Sanders testing how they handle pressure.

Meanwhile, reporter Carl Reed, a friend of Sanders, shared Monday that he spoke with Sanders about an idea—playing a spring game against North Carolina. Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick now leads the Tar Heels.

Colorado’s annual spring game is set for Apr. 19 at Folsom Field, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

