"The jacket is fire": Colorado fans shower love for Deion Sanders' customised Colorado gear

By MD Asif Ansari
Modified Mar 18, 2025 19:55 GMT
Colorado fans shower love for Deion Sanders
Colorado fans shower love for Deion Sanders' customised Colorado gear. (Image credits: Deion Sanders' Instagram)

Colorado fans showed love for Deion Sanders’ custom Colorado gear on Monday. While Sanders stays focused on preparing his team for spring ball—just over a month away from the 2025 Black & Gold Spring Game—his stylish look stole the spotlight.

Coach Prime turned heads when he shared photos on Instagram of him in a sleek black Colorado Buffaloes jacket, paired with a white cowboy hat and a gold chain, standing against an American flag backdrop.

The post, credited to @elimillner, racked up over 4,000 likes and hype.

“The jacket is fire,” one fan wrote in the comments.
“Reversable?” one wrote.
“Love it,” another wrote.
“Real Boss,” a fan wrote.
“Prime Time,” one wrote.
“Million dollar smile!!” another wrote.
On the same day, Sanders addressed the media for the first time this spring. When asked about a possible contract extension to stay in Boulder, he kept it short and direct.

“I don’t know. I ain’t worried about me,” Sanders said. “Let’s get everyone else straight first, then I’m good.” (19:25)
Deion Sanders and the squad kicked off spring practice in Boulder

The Colorado Buffaloes started spring practice in Boulder with a fresh look, aiming to build on last season’s nine-win success.

Deion Sanders sees a stronger team, especially in the trenches and backfield, boosted by Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk joining the staff. Fixing last year’s struggling run game is a priority.

“We had a few phenomenal players that you're going to see get drafted, but as a team, I feel like we're better," the Buffs coach said, according to Denver7.

The quarterback battle is between five-star freshman Julian “Ju Ju” Lewis and transfer Kaidon Salter, with Sanders testing how they handle pressure.

Meanwhile, reporter Carl Reed, a friend of Sanders, shared Monday that he spoke with Sanders about an idea—playing a spring game against North Carolina. Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick now leads the Tar Heels.

Colorado’s annual spring game is set for Apr. 19 at Folsom Field, kicking off at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

