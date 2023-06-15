"You plant your flag right in the middle of the SEC": The latest on Memphis' possible jump to the Big 12

The possibility of Memphis making a switch from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 has been a raving subject in the media for months. This has got fans speculating and expectant on how things might play out.

However, what really is the state of things pertaining to this purported move? And what is the connection between this rumored jump and the SEC? We outline all emerging details about this rumored switch to the Big 12 and how it concerns the SEC below.

Will Memphis join the Big 12?



Rumors about the Big 12 adding Memphis to its ranks became so rife in the past months that they warranted an official statement from the commissioner of the Big 12, Brett Yormark. A particular claim was that a delegation from the Big 12, led by Yormark himself, visited Memphis on a mission regarding the switch.

However, Yormark has cleared the air in an interview with ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He said that he has “never met with anyone at Memphis about adding them to the Big 12, nor….been on campus.”

Because of its location right in the middle of SEC territory, many fans seem to think the Big 12 swooping in to take them on will be a big blow to the SEC. One of them thinks it would be literally like putting its flag right in the middle of the SEC.

"I do know this. To me, Memphis makes so much sense for the Big 12. Great area. Good city. Good recruiting turf. You plant your flag right in the middle of the SEC. And the thing that Memphis has is its connection with the city is real," the fan on Twitter wrote.

Is the Big 12 hunting for new members?



The Big 12 may indeed be on the hunt for new members. Remember that in 2021, heavyweights Texas and Oklahoma had made known their plans to make a switch to the SEC in 2025. In response to this, the Big 12 brought in Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston to become members, starting in 2023.

The commissioner, Brett Yormark, may have hinted at the possibility of adding new members. He told the media that the conference is open to all options and considerations in its bid to create a national presence.

Among the schools they are said to be considering in furthering this interest in creating a national presence are Gonzaga and UConn. The truth of this is still subject to much speculation and what the reaction of the other conferences would be to such an aggressive poaching on their members can only be imagined.

