“The one that Josh Allen wears”: Shedeur Sanders spills the beans on his go-to cleats in the NFL

Shedeur Sanders was among the best players in the 2024 college football season. The Colorado Buffaloes standout is now on his way to the NFL, where he'll play against some of the best professional football players in the country.

When Shedeur Sanders was asked about the player with the best cleats in the NFL at an event organized by Gatorade before the Super Bowl. Sanders responded:

"The ones that Josh Allen wears. Yeah, the 96s. I'll be wearing them. I'm unsure about the color, but they will create a couple of color schemes. There's the possibility of what teams I could go to."

Sanders was talking about Allen's player-exclusive Nike Air DT 96 cleats. The Buffalo Bills superstar rocked them through his MVP-winning season as he guided the Buffalo Bills to a postseason run that ended with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 AFC championship game.

Will Shedeur Sanders play against Josh Allen in 2025?

Shedeur Sanders is considered a top five pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He'll be an enticing pick for numerous QB-needy teams early on Day 1. However, it'll take an interesting circumstance for Sanders to play against Josh Allen in 2025.

Allen plays for the Buffalo Bills, and they reside in the AFC East division. The other teams in the division are the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets and New England Patriots. The Dolphins are settled at QB, with Tua Tagovailoa representing their present and future, while the New England Patriots are all in with Drake Maye as QB1.

That leaves the New York Jets as Sanders' likeliest landing spot in the AFC East. There's a possibility as the Jets have the seventh overall pick in the draft, and there remain questions about whether Aaron Rodgers will return for the 2025 season.

So, there's a slim possibility that Sanders will play against Allen in the upcoming NFL season. Then again, Sanders might be selected by a nondivisional team that'll play against the Buffalo Bills in the regular season. That'll be an interesting contest of elite quarterbacks wearing Nike Air DT 96 cleats.

