"The thirst that Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is UNMATCHED": CFB insider reports NFL fate of Texas QB amid Nick Saban linkup rumors

Arch Manning is set to take over the reins as the starting quarterback of the Texas Longhorns. The highly rated shot caller was Quinn Ewers' backup for two seasons before the Miami Dolphins selected Ewers in the 2025 NFL Draft. Despite the 2025 college football season yet to begin, college football insiders are already predicting Manning's draft fate.While speaking on ESPN Cleveland on Monday, Tony Rizzo said:&quot;I know he would not admit it and it's nothing that they want to talk about. But I'm telling you the third that Jimmy Haslam has for Arch Manning is unmatched.&quot;&quot;You know the connection that Haslam has donated a ton of money to Tennessee, and they have a good relationship with the Manning family. I don't think it's a coincidence that they acquired a second first round pick. I don't know whether this kid's coming out or not. It was described to me by billionaire that said in a perfect world that guy would be in Cleveland next year and they would do anything to get him.&quot;This news will come as music to the ears of Cleveland Browns fans, who have been searching for a long-term solution at quarterback for years. It comes off the heels of reports linking Nick Saban to a potential return to the NFL with the Browns.According to Sports Illustrated, Colin Cowherd has floated the possibility of Nick Saban and Arch Manning joining the Browns in 2026.&quot;Nick is an SEC guy, knows the Manning family well,&quot; Cowherd said while speaking on 'The Herd' on Friday. &quot;If Arch Manning plays well, if he plays it like a B+, A- level, then he is going No. 1 in the (2026) draft. The Cleveland Browns very likely, is going to be the worst team in the NFL. Nobody is going to lose sleep with that. Arch Manning in Cleveland? The owner is Jimmy Haslam, (he's) a huge SEC, Tennessee booster who loves headlines.&quot;Arch Manning undecided on entering 2026 NFL DraftArch Manning will be eligible for the 2026 NFL draft, but it remains to be seen whether the Texas Longhorns star will declare at the end of his third year of collegiate football. At the 2025 SEC Media Days, Manning was asked about the chances of declaring for the NFL draft after the season.&quot;I am really just worried about getting through this interview and then getting through the run tomorrow,&quot; Manning said on Tuesday at SEC media days. &quot;I am just focused on this year and getting better each day.&quot;Manning is likely to assess how he and the Longhorns perform this season before deciding whether to declare or not. Texas reached the semifinals of the last two College Football Playoffs and is looking to go one or two steps further in 2025.The Longhorns start their season with a dicey game against defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes. The game holds significant importance, considering that it was the Buckeyes who knocked them out at the semifinal stage last season.