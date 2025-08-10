"Their schedule is absolutely brutal": CFB analyst drops unfiltered opinion on Brent Venables Oklahoma's CFP chances in 2025 after disastrous 2024

Oklahoma Sooners fans will love to banish the memories of the 2024 season in the lead-up to the new campaign. The Sooners finished the season with a 6-7 record and were miles away from the playoffs.Brent Venables' squad failed to gather momentum at any point of the regular season, and it ultimately cost them a spot among the elites of college football. With the 2025 campaign around the corner, college football analyst Chip Paterson gave his candid opinion regarding the Sooners' college football playoff chances.Speaking on CBS Sports, Peterson said,&quot;They had one of the worst offenses in the SEC, but defensively they were great, and defensively they should be great again.&quot;The &quot;Cover 3 Podcast&quot; host continued,&quot;Now the schedule is absolutely brutal. It's one of the ten most difficult schedules in the entire country.&quot;Peterson gave his honest take on what went wrong in the Sooners' 2024 college football season. He called out the team's offense but gave their defense deserved praise for holding it down in a tricky season.Another stellar performance from the defense will be crucial to the Sooners reaching the playoffs for the first time under Brent Venables.Brent Venables is entering his fourth season as Oklahoma's coachThe Oklahoma Sooners appointed Brent Venables to the coaching position in December 2021. Venables was given the unenviable task of replacing program legend Lincoln Riley at the helm of the Sooners.Venables' squad posted a 6-7 record in the 2022 season, 10-3 in the 2023 campaign and a 6-7 record last year. The 2024 performance led to whispers of the program going in a new direction, but they ultimately stuck with Venables.Brent Venables has talked a big game against the Sooners in the lead-up to the 2025 campaign. The opening game is now within touching distance for Venables and his troops.The Sooners start the upcoming campaign with a matchup against Illinois State. Other important games will come up against the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Ole Miss Rebels and LSU Tigers. All eyes will be on Venables as he enters his fourth season, aiming to lead Oklahoma on a deep run.