  "They need a bounce back year desperately" - Joel Klatt puts pressure on Sherrone Moore with Bryce Underwood as Michigan's QB1

"They need a bounce back year desperately" - Joel Klatt puts pressure on Sherrone Moore with Bryce Underwood as Michigan's QB1

By Nick Igbokwe
Published Jun 25, 2025 15:07 GMT
&quot;They need a bounce back year desperately&quot; - Joel Klatt heaps pressure on Sherrone Moore with Bryce Underwood as Michigan
"They need a bounce back year desperately" - Joel Klatt heaps pressure on Sherrone Moore with Bryce Underwood as Michigan's QB1

Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines had a dicey 2024 campaign. The Wolverines posted an 8-5 record, which was a far cry from the 2023 season that saw them crowned as national champions under Jim Harbaugh.

Ahead of the 2025 season, college football analyst Joel Klatt spoke about the pressure on Moore in his second season as a head coach. Speaking on his show, Klatt said:

"Michigan on the road at Oklahoma, I cannot wait for this one. Sherrone Moore goes to play his former team by the way. This is where he played at Oklahoma, he played for Bob Stoops, and now he's going to take this Michigan team that needs a bounce back."
"They need a bounce back year desperately," Klatt continued. "Defense was fine last year, offense was not. They need to figure out the quarterback position. They spent a lot of money, they did a lot of work in the recruiting process and got Bryce Underwood. One of the most attractive and sought after recruits that we've seen in a long time and they landed him."
Klatt added that this might be freshman Bryce Underwood's first major test as a Michigan quarterback.

Klatt also highlighted about Wolverines' game against the Sooners, as both teams endured forgettable 2024 seasons. It's a game that could impact the playoff picture early. The Wolverines would love a statement win against a collegiate football powerhouse.

What's next for Sherrone Moore and Bryce Underwood?

Sherrone Moore is entering his second season as the head coach. He earned his stripes as an offence-minded coach and was chosen as the replacement for legend Jim Harbaugh, who accepted the Los Angeles Chargers job.

Moore has been with the program since 2018. However, such goodwill could be exhausted if the Wolverines put up another disappointing campaign. So, getting a win in their second game of the season could go a long way in easing the pressure.

Bryce Underwood enters his true freshman season with the expectations of a whole fan base. The Belleville High School product was the 2024 Michigan Mr. Football, and he'll be tasked with leading the Wolverines to a new era.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Krutik Jain
