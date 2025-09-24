“They’re the same failure they were before”: Mike Gundy’s fiery comments after a winless Big 12 season resurface after sudden Oklahoma State exit

Former Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy was fired on Tuesday after the Cowboys fell 19-12 to the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in Week 4 of college football action, for a 1-2 record this season. Gundy's Oklahoma State finished last season with a woeful 3-9 record, missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time since 2005.

Ad

After his firing on Tuesday, Gundy's controversial comments aimed at Cowboys fans during a news conference after a winless start to the 2024 season resurfaced.

“Unfortunately, in life, most people are weak and as soon as things start to not go as good as they thought, they fall apart and they panic," Mike Gundy said. "Then they want to point the finger and blame other people. That’s why I refuse to watch the TV and watch the news because I get tired of people complaining and bitching about this and that.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“In most cases when people are negative and voice their opinion, they’re the same ones that can’t pay their own bills. They’re not taking care of their own family. They’re not taking care of their own job. Then in the end when they go to bed at night, they’re the same failure they were before they said anything negative about anybody else.”

Ad

Ad

Mike Gundy was sure of keeping his job this week

Despite being on one of the hottest seats of college football, as late as Monday, Mike Gundy was sure that he would see his contract through to 2029. During his weekly news conference before the Oklahoma State Cowboys face the Baylor Bears, Gundy was confident about his job security.

"I'm under contract, here, for I think 3½ years," Mike Gundy said. "When I was hired here to take this job, ever since that day, I've put my heart and soul into this and I will continue to do that until at some point, if I say I don't want to do it or if somebody else says we don't want you to do it."

Ad

Before Gundy took over the OSU job in 2005, the Cowboys had only ever recorded three 10-win seasons. After he joined, he led them to eight 10-win seasons. In 20 full seasons under the charismatic Gundy, Oklahoma State finished with only two losing seasons and he finished with a 170-90 record.

Mike Gundy was set to make $6.75 million this season before he was fired and will be owed $15 million for being terminated before his contract runs out in three and a half years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More