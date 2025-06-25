"They're going to punish him" - Nick Saban's ex-Alabama RB warns Thomas Castellanos over adding fuel to the fire for Kalen DeBoer's team

Thomas Castellanos will start his Florida State Seminoles career with a game against the Alabama Crimson Tide. On3 Sports' Pete Nakos interviewed the dual-threat quarterback, and he spoke about being excited about facing a Nick Saban-less Crimson Tide.

Castellanos' comments took the college football world by storm, and former Alabama star running back Mark Ingram II caught wind of them. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of "The Triple Option," Ingram said:

"Let him run his mouth and give the dogs at Alabama a reason to go in and make him regret what he said. You know, I mean, so Bama will come out with a vengeance this year. We need some get back.

"We need some bounce back and just go ahead and sprinkle a little extra motivation on top, a little bulletin board material, because I know they gonna use, I know the board in Alabama. I know they gonna use what this man saying, coming from Boston College at Florida State just had probably one of the worst seasons ever. So, yeah, good for him man."

"So with that being said, they're going to take this to heart and they are going to try to punish Thomas Castellanos for his remarks," Ingram continued.

Ingram II is among the most beloved players among Crimson Tide faithful. He won a Heisman Trophy with Nick Saban's program and had a productive NFL career.

Thomas Castellanos is joining the Seminoles after spending the last two seasons with the Boston College Eagles. Mike Norvell put in extra effort to get him via the transfer portal.

When will Thomas Castellanos and FSU play against Alabama?

Thomas Castellanos and the FSU Seminoles will host the Crimson Tide on August 30. The game will have an extra significance after Castellanos' controversial remarks.

This will be a challenging game for Castellanos and the Seminoles in Week 1. Other tricky fixtures will see FSU face off against Miami, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Clemson and Florida. The goal for this season is to record a significantly better record than last year's 2-10 record.

Castellanos is eligible for the 2026 draft, and excelling on Mike Norvell's side might be what he needs to move up the draft board.

