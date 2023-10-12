"They’re tanking to get Caleb Williams" - Fans believe Jerry Jones is 'playing 4-D chess' to get USC QB in 2024 at Dallas along with Lincoln Riley

USC Trojans quarterback junior Caleb Williams has been one of the best quarterback prospects that we have ever seen. He becomes eligible for the NFL draft after this college football season and people are fantasizing about where the star quarterback will land.

There is a possibility that Trojans coach Lincoln Riley may leave for the NFL after making comments that suggest it's not out of the question. College Football Reddit posted how Jerry Jones is going to be on the phone with Riley and people have reacted with this masterplan of getting both Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams in Dallas Cowboys uniforms.

Not everyone in the world is a fan of this potential situation. Entering Week 7 of the college football season, the Trojans are second in points per game (51.5) and third in passing yards per game (355.2). However, people have viewed the defense as Riley's Achilles heel as they are tied for 79th in points per game allowed (27.0) with struggles against lesser programs.

Caleb Williams and Lincoln Riley would make an interesting package duo, although this situation failed with Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury in the past with the Arizona Cardinals. However, this should have a different result as both the player and coach are better.

Is Caleb Williams going to win the Heisman Trophy this season?

For the first time this year, Caleb Williams is no longer the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy according to the betting odds. He has been putting up unbelievable numbers as he is currently 119-of-166 (71.7 completion percentage) for 1,822 yards with 22 touchdown passes to only a single interception. Williams also has run 38 times for 124 yards (3.3 yards per attempt) with six rushing touchdowns.

The Washington Huskies quarterback senior Michael Penix Jr has toppled Caleb Williams and has taken the lead. He is a yard shy of 2,000 passing yards with an 8:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio and this is going to be an interesting race to dive into.

Either way, Williams is going to be the best quarterback in a loaded quarterback draft class. Williams has won last year's Heisman Trophy and there has not been a back-to-back winner since Archie Griffin did so in 1974 and 1975.

Williams has shown the ability to absolutely dominate under center and continues to showcase his skills on a weekly basis. Put your money on him to win until he proves otherwise and that hasn't happened in three years.