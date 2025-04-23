“They said I couldn't do it in college”: Travis Hunter exudes confidence about abilities ahead of the 2025 Draft

Will Travis Hunter play cornerback, wide receiver, or both in the NFL? That's one of the biggest talking points in the 2025 NFL draft cycle.

The Colorado Buffaloes icon thrived as a two-way player during his three-year college football career. He was great in his first year with Jackson State, and then took it a notch further during his two-year stint at Colorado.

Speaking to the press ahead of draft day, Hunter said:

"I believe I can do it (play both ways). They said I couldn't do it in college, but I did it, and I won the most prestigious trophy in college football."

Travis Hunter referred to winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy. The Colorado Buffaloes standout beat Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel, Cam Ward, and more to win the famous award.

His exploits at wide receiver and cornerback swayed voters in his favor. Hence, he's entering the NFL as arguably the best wideout, cornerback, and perhaps athlete in this year's rookie class. He added the Chuck Bednarik and Fred Biletnikoff Awards, which are given to the defensive player and wide receiver in collegiate football.

What are analysts saying about Travis Hunter?

Travis Hunter has earned rave reviews in the leadup to the draft. Veteran analysts haven't seen a player like Travis Hunter in decades, and they're tipping him for greatness at the next level.

NFL Draft Buzz analyst Lennox Tate sees Hunter as a skilled route runner, solid catcher, and a prospect who exhibits veteran-level patience in press coverage. Once he works on his occasional stiffness in transition, he'll unlock his true potential.

Yahoo Sports' Chris Cwik views Hunter as a potential game-changer on both sides of the ball. His intelligence, ball skills and intangibles make him one of the best prospects to enter the league in recent seasons.

Yahoo Sports tips Hunter to impact the defense and offense in the NFL; it's something he did with aplomb in college, and there's no reason to count him out early.

USA Today's Ayrton Ostly sees Hunter as a unicorn in modern NFL history. Ostly noted that Hunter's football IQ should help him thrive at any side of the ball that he chooses.

