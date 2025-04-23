Travis Hunter wants to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, even threatening to retire unless he gets what he wants. And Shedeur Sanders believes the two-way thing will happen when they join the NFL
Speaking Tuesday on Maxx Crosby's The Rush podcast, the Colorado Buffaloes quarterback addressed the detractors saying that his Heisman-winning teammate would not remain a two-way player (discourse starts at 25:06):
"Bro, he's gonna be able to do whatever he feels like doing as long as the coach allows him to do that... Of course, he's gonna master one first, I feel like; and he may be in packages on either side of the ball. But he understands what he's up against. He's not a fool."
Another person who has thoughts on Hunter going two-way is Champ Bailey. Speaking during the Buffaloes' spring game, the Hall of Fame cornerback, who was himself a multi-threat in college at Georgia, said he would not rule it out even though it was "almost unrealistic":
“We’re looking at one of the greatest athletes we’ve ever seen. It changes your mindset to think he could possibly do this.”
Travis Hunter gets Hall of Fame praise ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
During his playing career, Deion Sanders established himself as one of the most versatile players in all of football - able to play running back, wide receiver, and returner inaddition to cornerback. Thus, it will not be a stretch to believe that Travis Hunter will emulate his former head coach in displaying the same versatility in his own career.
"But joining him in the Hall of Fame after he retires?" That notion may be very lofty, but Dan Orlovsky subscribes to it. Speaking on 92.3 The Fan's Afternoon Drive segment, the former Detroit Lions quarterback-turned-ESPN analyst said of the "sensational" "athlete"'s prospects of earning a gold jacket in Canton:
"I would love someone to tell me how he doesn't become a Hall of Famer. Like how he doesn't become in that conversation. He's physically, remarkably gifted. He's got unbelievable ball skills and instincts... He's got ridiculously high character. He does nothing but want to play ball."
Hunter will be joined in Green Bay by his father Travis Sr., who is currently serving probation for gun and drug charges that led to his arrest in 2023.
