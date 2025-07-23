"They want to see Dillon Gabriel sooner" - Insider brushes off Shedeur Sanders giving tough competition for Browns QB1 job

The Cleveland Browns selected quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL draft. It seemed like a practical pick at the time, given Gabriel's college success and his pre-draft projections. However, just two rounds later, the Browns selected another quarterback, Colorado Buffaloes superstar Shedeur Sanders. An NFL franchise rarely selects two high-profile QBs in the same draft class.With training camp underway, college football insider Tom Izzo brushed off Sanders' chances while simultaneously hyping up Gabriel. Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Izzo said:&quot;There are people still writing that the Browns have a four man quarterback competition. I don't believe it. I think (Kenny) Pickett has the chance first, (and) I think they want to see Dillon Gabriel sooner.&quot;Now where (Joe) Flacco fits in, I have no idea, and Shedeur (Sanders) is just going to ride the pines. They didn't give him a chance against the first team for a reason. I don't think they think Shedeur is ready yet, and that's why they didn't let him face the first team. Which I think is BS! I wanted to see him. If you're not good enough, then fine, let's see it, but at least give the kid a chance. Nope.&quot;The veteran analyst concluded:&quot;Right now my top four is Pickett, Gabriel, Flacco, and Sanders. That's how I think the Browns are viewing this.&quot;Aside from Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, the Browns have two veterans in Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on their roster. These four are set to battle for the starting job in the absence of Deshaun Watson, who is injured.Dillon Gabriel starts Browns training camp as QB3According to the ESPN depth chart, Dillon Gabriel is listed as the third-string quarterback entering training camp. Joe Flacco is listed as the QB1, Kenny Pickett is at QB2, Gabriel is the QB3 and Sanders is at QB4.Flacco is the most experienced of the four, having played in 17 seasons in the NFL. Flacco is a one-time Super Bowl winner, having helped the Baltimore Ravens win Super Bowl XLVII over the San Francisco 49ers. He earned the Super Bowl MVP for his efforts.Pickett, too, is a Super Bowl winner, albeit in a backup role. Pickett was part of the Philadelphia Eagles squad that went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX. He was Jalen Hurts' backup in the victory.Gabriel and Sanders are entering their rookie seasons with quite the task ahead. They're looking to secure a spot on the active roster and potentially make movements towards the starting role ahead of Week 1. They have training camp and potentially preseason to showcase their tools.