"This is my 9/11": Nick Saban's replacement Kalen DeBoer hitting social media on behalf of Alabama football draws hilarious reactions

Crimson Tide former head coach Nick Saban's successor Kalen DeBoer, who joined Alabama football recently, debuted on social media on Monday.

He replied to Alabama Football’s tweet on X announcing quarterback Dylan Lonergan, wide receiver Jalen Hale and defensive back Brayson Hubbard as Student-Athletes of the Week.

“Great work gentlemen!” DeBoer tweeted.

His social media presence, however, sparked funny reactions online.

“RTR (Radio Telephony Restricted) coach,” one fan tweeted.

“I like this coach,” a fan tweeted.

“Wow our coach is tweeting!” another fan tweeted.

“Delete,” another tweeted.

“This is my 9/11,” one fan tweeted.

“Woof,” one fan tweeted.

“Yeah, he's cooked,” a fan tweeted.

“It's 2024 so to never have had a head coach that's posted on social media before is pretty crazy,” one fan tweeted.

“This entirely non-controversial and insignificant social media post can only be the beginning of the end of a dynasty. RIP Tide,” another tweeted.

Kalen DeBoer’s lightning-fast second tweet of the day

Kalen DeBoer did not waste any time for his second tweet to praise his two assistant coaches, Freddie Roach and Robert Gillespie, on X.

"2 great coaches and even better people!" He tweeted. "Proven leaders who have been amazing to work with since day 1! Their impact on Alabama is already been great, but excited about what is yet to come!"

According to Pete Thamel, Alabama has also hired Chris Kapilovic from Baylor to coach its offensive line. Kane Wommack is also joining the Crimson Tide as their new defensive coordinator, as coach DeBoer confirmed on Monday:

"Building a staff is so critical to your success as a head coach and Kane Wommack is a key piece to what we are working to accomplish at Alabama," DeBoer said. "He is one of the best defensive minds in college football. Kane will play a huge role in helping us build the kind of culture that is required to win football games."

Alabama is entering a new phase with DeBoer as the HC, who looks promising to bring more than just a different play-calling style.

