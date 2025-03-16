Former NFL linebacker and ESPN analyst David Pollack shared a positive update on his wife Lindsey’s cancer battle, leaving college football fans elated.

On March 10, Pollack revealed on social media that Lindsey had been diagnosed with brain cancer and was scheduled for surgery at Duke University. On Thursday, he posted a clip showing her in a hospital bed, head wrapped in bandages, listening to worship music and lifting her arm in response.

“My Babydoll’s morning after a 6+ hour surgery. I mean, ain’t God good?” Pollack wrote on X.

Fans flooded the comments with support:

“This is beautiful! Sacrificial Praise. Continued prayers for her complete and speedy recovery,” a fan wrote.

“All of Dawg Nation is praying and rooting for her!!!,” another wrote.

“Wow… just wow… so powerful and such a strong testament to her faith. I love that song!!! May your beautiful wife continue to garner strength from The Lord God ALMIGHTY from whom all blessings flow,” one wrote.

“Remember you guys from the Four Bridges days… prayers lifted David! Godspeed Lindsey!” another wrote.

“What an incredible humbling video. That’s genuine and heart-felt worship,” one commented.

“Man, I love this. Praying for the best outcome,” another wrote.

David Pollack and his wife Lindsey’s mission to support families

David Pollack and his wife, Lindsey, founded the Pollack Family Foundation in 2016 alongside their children. Originally focused on raising awareness about childhood obesity, the foundation has since expanded its mission to support families by addressing basic needs and promoting faith, family and community in Athens, Georgia, and the greater Atlanta area.

Pollack, a former University of Georgia and Cincinnati Bengals football player, became a well-known ESPN college football analyst. From 2011 until his departure in 2023, he was a key part of College GameDay, working alongside Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and Rece Davis.

