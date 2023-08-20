"This would be huge": Pac-12 fans rejoice after Tim Cook vows to alter media rights landscape in the sports industry

The potential of a deal that will alter the sports media landscape as we know has excited many Pac-12 fans. Front Office Sports columnist Michael McCarthy provided insight into Apple CEO Tim Cook's push for bigger live sports content on his platform.

This push may see Apple acquiring sports broadcast giant ESPN in a deal that will change the world of sports broadcasting forever.

Although this prospect has received mixed reactions, more prominently, fans seemed joyous at the thought of the deal getting actualized. An X (formerly Twitter) user, @TheTexanJuan, had the most appropriate expression:

“This would be huge.”

Another X user, @edgarwoo__, was more skeptical. They said,

“It literally would change the whole sports media landscape for sure. But, is it worth $50B?”

Other fans want Apple to purchase ESPN's parent company Disney; there are also those who think it might not be worth Tim Cook's trouble.

Is Apple moving on from the Pac-12 media deal to bigger deals?

Disney CEO Bob Iger had revealed recently that the company is actively seeking strategic buyers for a stake in ESPN. Apple, on the other hand, has been making phased entries into the sports media world. Among others, the company currently has broadcast rights to the MLS.

It also tried to get a piece of college football action with a proposed Pac-12 media deal. The deal, unfortunately, fell short of what the conference stakeholders were willing to settle for. The conference has fallen apart and is currently battling for its survival.

The question now is, if Tim Cook's Apple will not pay each Pac-12 school beyond $19 million dollars per annum, then will it pay for ESPN? According to McCarthy, ESPN is valued at $50 billion. Will Apple readily part with this lumpsum amount for ESPN?

The cable network has been having a rough patch of late. In June, it laid off a number of its staff members to cut running expenses. This move was made following a significant drop in the number of subscribers from 100 million homes to about 73 million homes in the past few years.

Apple has other options as well. Instead of acquiring ESPN, it could simply create its network. It could then outbid ESPN and other legacy media players for media rights of major leagues and teams. It's Cook's call to make.