Three true freshman quarterbacks that could earn the starting role in 2025 college football season 

The world of college football will welcome another pool of talented quarterbacks in the class of 2025. The class boasts an impressive crop of top-class signal-callers who are expected to take the college football landscape by storm over the next few years.

True freshman starting quarterbacks are rare in college football. Only Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola earned that honor ahead of Week 1 last season. There's, however, a possibility of having more footballers like Raiola this year. Here's a look at three quarterbacks that can earn the starting role as a true freshman in 2025.

Three true freshman quarterbacks that could start in 2025 college football season

#1, Bryce Underwood, Michigan

Bryce Underwood is widely considered one of the biggest prospects to enter the college football world in recent years. Michigan went all the way with a massive NIL offer to make him flip his commitment from LSU.

After the Wolverines struggled at quarterback last season, trying out three options, it was clear they needed a big change in the position. This gives Underwood a clear path to the starting role in the upcoming season. He, however, has Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene to compete with.

Underwood is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2025 by all major recruiting outlets except Rivals, where he is ranked No. 3.

#2, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, Cal

Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele signed with Oregon in the early signing period in December. However, he decided to transfer out of the program in January, completing an unexpected move to Cal.

This offseason, the Golden Bears saw their starting quarterback from last season, Fernando Mendoza transfer to Indiana. This leaves the starting role at the program for the 2025 college football season up for grabs, and Sagapolutele will be out to claim it in both spring and fall camps.

#3, Julian Lewis, Colorado

Julian Lewis is arguably the biggest recruiting win for Deion Sanders in the class of 2025. The Buffaloes flipped the commitment of the quarterback from USC and he signed with Colorado in December.

With Shedeur Sanders heading to the NFL next season, Lewis has a chance at claiming the starting role. Playing early was one of Colorado's pitches to Lewis while he was committed to the Trojans and that could be on the cards.

However, due to his experience, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter might be the slight favorite at the moment but Lewis is believed to have what it takes to give Salter intense competition for the role during the offseason.

