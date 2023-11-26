Tom Brady's Super Bowl ring secure as former OSU QB CJ Stroud loses Ohio State bet

Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud lost the chance to own a Super Bowl ring before playing in one on Saturday after losing his bet with Tom Brady. The two made a wager on a recent episode of the 'Let's Go!' podcast, backing their respective alma mater to win 'The Game' on Saturday.

The rivalry between Michigan and Ohio State is one of the most storied and fiercely contested in the world of college football. The two teams, who have been unbeaten this year, were set to play on the weekend in the final game of the regular season when Brady and Stroud had their bet.

"If Ohio State wins ... you get one of my Super Bowl rings. And if Michigan beats Ohio State, then you got to give me all your youth, your agility, your time in the 40 (yard dash) and all your future years in the NFL," Brady said. "How about that?"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"That's a bet," Stroud replied

However, following Michigan's 30-24 victory over Ohio State on Saturday, Tom Brady gets to keep his ring. Although he took the bet, CJ Stroud wasn't planning to take the seven-time Super Bowl winner's ring had the Buckeyes won. He explained that he would like to win one of his own instead.

"I'm not going to take your Super Bowl ring, Tom," Stroud said. "That's yours, bro. I want one of my own."

Will CJ Stroud win a Super Bowl ring like Tom Brady?

The Houston Texans have never won the Super Bowl but CJ Stroud holds the dream of leading them to one. Drafted as the second overall pick earlier this year, the quarterback has been crucial to the team's performance this season after finishing 2022 as the second-worst team.

Without a doubt, the Texans obviously have the ambition to win the Super Bowl in the near future and they are working their way towards it slowly and steadily. This is evident in their decision to select Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. as the second and third overall picks in 2023.

With Stroud's start to his NFL career, he looks like a signal caller who can lead the Texans to a Super Bowl victory. Owning a Super Bowl ring like Tom Brady is one of Stroud's biggest dreams. It is to be seen if the former Ohio State quarterback will get to achieve this.

With seven Super Bowl rings, Tom Brady's career is the fantasy of every NFL player. His success on the gridiron stands him apart and boldly affirms the 'Greatest of All Time' status accorded to him by most.