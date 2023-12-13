Top 10 Big 12 transfer portal departures so far ft. Dillon Gabriel, Will Howard and more

The Big 12 will once again experience a lot of changes in its teams' rosters as the transfer portal opens. While the college football landscape has been susceptible to change in recent years, nothing brings it faster than the transfer portal.

The transfer portal has faced a lot of criticism from many quarters of college football since its inception, especially in the era of NIL. Nonetheless, there's no denying the massive benefits it's brought to student-athletes and football programs across the country.

Let's take a look at the top 10 departures from the Big 12 so far in the transfer portal.

Top 10 Big 12 transfer portal departures

#1 Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

Dillon Gabriel established himself as one of the top quarterbacks in college football in 2023. The UCF transfer threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns for the resurgent Sooners' team.

Gabriel was widely expected to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft following the kind of season he had. However, the quarterback entered the transfer portal instead and completed a move to Oregon. He is, obviously, a worthy replacement for Heisman finalist Bo Nix in Eugene.

#2 Will Howard, QB, Kansas State

Following three seasons of pedestrian performance at Kansas State, much wasn't expected in many quarters from Will Howard ahead of the 2023 college football season.

However, the quarterback has proved doubters wrong with this impressive performance for the Wildcats during the season, throwing for 2,190 yards and 21 touchdowns. Being one of the best quarterbacks currently on the portal, he is currently being eyed by USC and Miami.

#3 Matthew Golden, WR, Houston

Matthew Golden has been impressive since he started his college football career at Houston. He finished his freshman season with 38 receptions for 584 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Cougars moved to the Big 12 ahead of the 2023 season and Golden had another stellar performance in the more challenging Power Five landscape. He recorded 38 receptions for 404 yards and 6 touchdowns. Dana Holgorsen notably hinted at his departure before he was fired.

#4 Tyler Shough, QB, Texas Tech

Despite Tyler Shough's evident and outstanding talent, injury has hampered his progress in college football over the years. He has shown a glimpse of a brilliant quarterback if he stays fit.

Shough started his college career at Oregon before moving to Texas Tech in 2021 after three seasons with the Ducks. After an injury ended his 2023 season, the quarterback entered the portal once again and completed a move to Louisville for his last year of eligibility.

#5 Treshaun Ward, RB, Kansas State

After four seasons with Florida State, Treshaun Ward transferred to Kansas State ahead of the 2023 college football season and that marked a turning point in his collegiate career.

The Wildcats offered him the environment to thrive as he rushed 643 yards and 5 in 124 carries. The running back now seems to be looking for a suitable top program within the landscape, which can help him effectively improve his draft chances in his final year of eligibility.

#6 Deshawn Pace, LB/DB, Cincinnati

Having successfully played the linebacker and safety role for Cincinnati over the years, Deshawn Pace has established himself as a versatile playmaker on the Bearcats' defense.

Pace was part of the Cincinnati team that reached the College Football Playoff in 2021, making a great contribution on the defense. He has also adapted very well to the Power Five and the Bearcats' struggle this season shows that he needs to move to a better team.

#7 Mikey Matthews, WR, Utah

Mikey Matthews' freshman season at Utah has been an impressive one. Despite the absence of starting quarterback Cam Rising, the wide receiver recorded 29 receptions for 261 yards.

With his prowess in catching passes and contributions as a returner, Matthews is poised to generate a lot of interest in the transfer portal. He has shown he has what it takes to become a top-level wide receiver in college football in the next few years.

#8 Isaiah Neyor, WR, Texas

Isaiah Neyor arrived at Texas ahead of the 2022 college football season with a whole lot of expectations from many corners following his brilliant 2021 season at Wyoming.

However, injury has been a major setback for the wide receiver with the Longhorns, appearing in only one game in his two-year tenure. Many Texas fans believe next season will be his year as some wideout makes his way to the NFL. Nonetheless, Neyor felt an exit was the right move.

#9 Blake Shapen, QB, Baylor

Blake Shapen undoubtedly has had a noteworthy career in his three-year tenure at Baylor. The quarterback played a crucial role in the Bears' 2021 Big 12 championship win.

His two years as the starting quarterback have also seen him bring out a brilliant production. Following a disappointing 2023 season, Shapen has decided to move on from Baylor. The quarterback has teamed up with Jeff Lebby, who took over as head coach recently.

#10 Drake Dabney, TE, Baylor

Drake Dabney had his breakthrough in the 2023 season, something Baylor had waited for over the years. The tight end recorded 33 receptions for 552 yards and five touchdowns.

With a few years of eligibility left in college football, Dabney had decided it was time to leave the Bears. With his physique and athleticism, he is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in his position on the transfer portal.

