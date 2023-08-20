Top 10 college football alternate uniforms ft. Michigan, Ohio State, and more

College football alternate uniforms have a reputation for extremes. Teams can either play it incredibly safe or go bonkers. Fans therefore take to social media to make their feelings public about these alternate uniforms known.

Either way, uniforms--specifically alternate ones--are an integral part of college football as a whole. It's almost always never enough to just be good on the field, you have to look good too. So here is a list counting down the top 10 alternate uniforms in college football. Let's get started.

#10. Clemson Purple Uniforms

Clemson Tigers, purple and orange

Although it feels impossible to pull off a combination of purple and orange, but Clemson gets it done. The fan-favorite mix is the purple jersey with orange pants. The Tigers have gone all-purple before, but fans didn't take a liking to it. The purple jersey and orange pants combo is certainly more favored.

#9. Tulane Baby Blue

Tulane, baby blue

Tulane and the color "baby blue" really don't seem to pair well at first glance. They're named the Green Wave, after all. But these unique college football alternate uniforms make it work.

#8. Purdue "Moon Landing"

Purdue, moon landing unis

The "Moon Landing" uniform was designed in 2019 keeping Purdue's alum Neil Armstrong in mind. However, it was marred by allegations that the design of the moon-inspired helmet had been copied from UCF's Space Game uniforms. That's the only reason why this beauty didn't make it higher on the list.

#7. UCF Space Game

UCF, Space Game uniforms

Allegations of plagiarism aside, UCF's Space Game uniforms indeed look amazing. Like Purdue, they also have deep connections to space exploration (thus, the Space Game tradition). UCF Alumni Kevin Stevenson and Nate Lust were credited with discovering the exoplanet UCF 1.01 in 2012--the first ever in the school's history. These uniforms, alongside other space exploration milestones, pay homage to that.

#6. Oregon 2016 Duck Uniforms

Oregon, duck unis

In 2016, Oregon just opted for something fun-looking with their almost literal "Duck" uniforms. Green jerseys, white pants, and orange cleats, the color blocking was quite obvious. In a world where college football alternate uniforms tend to be super-serious, these are a breath of fresh air.

#5. USC Chrome Helmets

USC, chrome helmets

USC has been a CFB powerhouse for so long that they rarely feel the need to go crazy with their college football alternate uniforms. Having said that, they did try to modernize their look by introducing reflective chrome helmets with chrome facemasks in 2014. The aim was to keep the traditional design intact while making it look slicker.

#4. Yale Commemorative Throwback

Yale, commemorative throwbacks

The Bulldogs' commemorative throwbacks from last year celebrate the program's 150th birthday. They also pay homage to alumni Walter Camp, who is considered the Father of Football. These uniforms are simple, understated, and perhaps completely devoid of any modern inspiration.

#3. Florida Throwbacks

Florida Gators, throwbacks

The Gators are another team that likes to keep things clean and simple. They mostly keep their color blocking in these alternates, but the best one has to be the retro helmet with the non-script "F" on the side, giving it a classy look.

#2. Notre Dame Alternates

Another classic, Notre Dame's alternate greens never try to do too much. Nevertheless, the gold and dark green combination is iconic enough to get recognized from a mile away. We're specifically talking about the controversial "Bush Push" uniforms from 2005.

#1. Ole Miss Powder Blue

Ole Miss, Powder Blue

Ole Miss's "Powder Blue" alternates pay homage to a story involving legendary Rebels coach Johnny Vaught. In the late 50s, Ole Miss ordered new helmets the same color as a robin's egg. Although they didn't exactly like it, they had no alternate option. Eventually, the school embraced the powder blue uniforms with the script "Ole Miss" during the 80s and 90s. They wear it these days to celebrate the glory days of the Rebels when they were an undisputed college football powerhouse.