Picking the top 10 college football bowl games of all time is challenging. Over the years, so many vaunted matchups either lived up to the hype or exceeded it to insane amounts. Let's count down the top 10 college football games of all time that made them legendary.

Top 10 college football bowl games of all time

#10. Michigan vs. Alabama, 1999 Orange Bowl

This matchup between no. 8 Michigan and No. 5 Alabama featured a young Tom Brady, who was then a sixth-round draft pick, playing in his final collegiate game. The contest went to OT after the Wolverines mounted a 14-point comeback. It was then that Brady threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to teammate Shawn Thompson that sealed the deal.

#9. USC vs. Wisconsin, 1963 Rose Bowl

The Trojans had an epic meltdown in the fourth quarter of this game, leading 42-14 before surrendering 23 straight points to the Badgers. Despite that, USC still held on to win 42-37, with Trojans QB Ron Vander Kelen and Badgers QB Pete Beathard crowned co-MVPs as the game ended.

#8. Florida State vs. Nebraska, 1993 Orange Bowl

The Charlie Ward-led Seminoles team were expected to steamroll the Cornhuskers, but that wasn't what the gridiron gods had planned. Nebraska took the lead with only 1:16 left on the clock, but it went out of bounds on the next kickoff. Florida State capitalized on this and eventually leapfrogged to get the lead back. The Huskers had one last Hail Mary, but the final 45-yard field goal attempt was wide left.

#7. BYU vs. SMU, 1980 Holiday Bowl

Here is another big comeback on this list of the 10 best college football bowl games of all time. BYU appeared dead in the water in the middle of the fourth quarter with a 42-25 disadvantage. But the Cougars didn't want to quit, instead turning the game around after QB James McMahon got so upset seeing BYU fans leaving the stadium too early. The Cougars then scored 21 points during the game's last 2:33, punctuated by a Hail Mary game-winner from McMahon to Clay Brown.

#6. Penn State vs. Miami, 1987 Fiesta Bowl

The Hurricanes steamrolled their opponents on their way to meet the Nittany Lions during the 1986 Fiesta Bowl. Penn State was also undefeated, but the game was quite sloppy as Heisman-winning QB Vinny Testaverde was forced into numerous errors and a total of five interceptions. In the end, the Nittany Lions pulled off an incredible upset in a TV broadcast that set record ratings--24.9, to be precise.

#5. Miami vs. Nebraska, 1984 Orange Bowl

All that the Cornhuskers had to do was tie Miami during the final minute, but coach Tom Osborne chose to go for the 2 points and the win. Unfortunately, his big gamble didn't pay off as Turner Gill's attempt was intercepted by the Hurricanes' Ken Calhoun as time expired. This then gave Miami its first-ever national championship, against an almost invincible Nebraska team, no less. Many fans consider this as one of the biggest "What Ifs" in college football history--and rightfully one of the 10 best college football bowl games of all time.

#4. Notre Dame vs. Alabama, 1973 Sugar Bowl

A true back-and-forth classic between two undefeated teams, the 1973 Sugar Bowl clash between the Fighting Irish and the Crimson Tide was extremely memorable for its numerous lead changes until the final minutes. In the fourth quarter, Alabama's Bill Davis missed an extra point that kept Notre Dame within striking distance. Bob Thomas then took advantage and put his team in the driver's seat for good with a 19-yard field goal, ending the contest.

#3. TCU vs. Oregon, 2016 Alamo Bowl

The Ducks were thrashing the Horned Frogs with a 31-0 lead at halftime. But then, disaster struck Oregon when star QB Vernon Adams got injured. This doomed the Ducks for the rest of the game, as they never scored again during regulation. With the game tied, a Bram Kohlhausen run and defensive stop capped the insane 31-point comeback for the Horned Frogs.

#2. Boise State vs. Oklahoma, 2007 Fiesta Bowl

The Broncos were heavy underdogs coming into the matchup, but their myriad of trick plays was more than enough to force Oklahoma into the ropes. This was capped by a hook and lateral TD in the final minute. Boise State finished the season unbeaten with their upset of the Big 12 champs.

#1: Texas vs. USC, 2006 Rose Bowl

Almost unanimously placed at the top of every "best college football bowl games of all time" list, the 2006 Rose Bowl between Texas and USC is certainly one for the ages. The finish was almost something out of a movie script. One blown 12-point fourth-quarter lead by the Trojans and an iconic Keith Jackson call later, the Longhorns sealed the deal with Vince Young running it for the winning TD on fourth-and-goal, capping an all-time individual performance by the legendary QB.