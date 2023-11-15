Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 12 as potential suitors for national championship ft. Michigan

Who will win it all? Who'll get a CFP seed? Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia? The college football regular season wrapping up, and as that happens, we transition into the postseason.

First will be each conference's title game, and then it will go fully into the bowl season, which will close with the CFP semifinals and the national college football championship game.

We have talked all year about who could be the four teams called to the CFP semifinals in January. Now, as the regular season comes to a close the picture becomes ever crispier.

So, let us take a look at the top 10 teams in college football as we head into Week 12. This will be our own list, so don't expect a repeat of the CFP rankings or the AP Poll.

Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 12 of college football

#1 Ohio State Buckeyes- Big Ten

The Buckeyes have the best resume out of all the teams in college football if you ask us. They are undefeated as of right now, have two victories over ranked opponents, and are the only team with two victories over top 10 opponents (No. 9 Notre Dame and No. 6 Penn State).

#2 Michigan Wolverines- Big Ten

This is ironic, given that they have to face the Buckeyes before the end of the season and whoever wins there will probably get the CFP seed. Harbaugh's side is so effective, that it doesn't even need him to be there to close the deal. The only thing that's missing here is a signature win. Sure, they defeated Penn State but Ohio State had already shown the way.

#3 Georgia Bulldogs- SEC

If you didn't think the Bulldogs are the real deal, we suspect the 52-17 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 11 dispelled any such notion. However, the Bulldogs haven't displayed this dominating side all season long, which is why they are at the No. 3 spot in our list and not No. 1.

#4 Washington Huskies- Pac-12

We like the Huskies, especially because they have Michael Penix Jr. on their roster, and having a Heisman favorite hasn't hurt anybody in college football. Also, the victories over the Oregon Ducks and USC Trojans look mighty good on their resume. At the Pac-12 championship game, they'll have to probably face the Ducks again, which will actually help them have an even better resume.

#5 Alabama- SEC

Oh Alabama, how come we doubted you? Never bet against Nick Saban, or you'll look like a fool in college football. We can all agree that it wouldn't be all that surprising for Alabama to beat Georgia at the SEC championship game, and if they do and there are only three perfect record teams. How do you justify not selecting the Crimson Tide?

#6 Florida State Seminoles- ACC

You might be wondering why we have the Seminoles so far down on our list of the best college football teams. The reality is that they'll probably face Louisville in the ACC title game and while the Cardinals are a good team a victory over them isn't as impressive.

Also, the signature wins of FSU have been over LSU and Clemson, two college football teams that aren't as good as we thought when they defeated them. In some games against lesser opposition, they've looked wobbly.

#7 Oregon Ducks- Pac-12

There is only one little stain on the Ducks resume, that defeat to the Huskies mid season, if only Dan Lanning had punted the ball. But they still have a Heisman favorite in Bo Nix, and if they defeat the Huskies in the Pac-12 title game they are game on for a CFP Seed.

#8 Texas Longhorns- Big 12

To be honest, this is the part of the list where teams start to have only a slight chance of making the CFP come the end of the college football regular season. This isn't so much on Texas, as it is on Oklahoma.

The problem with Longhorns is that they lost to a Sooners side that went on to lose back-to-back games to the Cowboys and Jayhawks. They'll probably not have the opportunity to exact a Red River Showdown revenge in the Big 12 title game. Moreover, a victory over the Oklahoma State Cowboys there won't look as impressive.

#9 Louisville Cardinals- ACC

Let's be clear, the Cardinals don't have a shot at a CFP seed. However, they can make the New Year's Six which is more than a successful season for them. They might have a very slight chance of making the CFP, if they defeat the Seminoles at the ACC title game. That's an interesting what if for the end of the college football regular season.

#10 Tulane Green Wave- The American

Well, we are almost certain that the Green Wave won't make a CFP seed. But we brought them into the list because they can be the Group of Five's representative to the New Year's Six. Additionally, we thought that was impressive for a non-Power Five school in college football.