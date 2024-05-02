With Brock Bowers now in the NFL, it's time to name new top college tight ends. For years, the UGA standout defined the mix of physicality and athleticism needed to star at tight end, not that the position exactly lacks those traits in his absence. The next round of great college tight ends is ready to take over.

Here are the top 10 tight ends to watch out for in 2024.

Top 10 college football tight ends to watch out for in 2024

Iowa State tight end Benjamin Brahmer could be a star in 2024 and beyond.

#10. Benjamin Brahmer, Iowa State

Brahmer will likely be a 2026 NFL draft prospect, as he's just completed his true freshman season. At 6-foot-7, he's a physical specimen for sure. With 28 catches for 352 yards and a pair of scores, his upside is massive. Brahmer caught multiple passes in nine different games last year. He could double his numbers in 2024.

#9. Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina

The 6-foot-6 Nesbit has put together consecutive excellent seasons at North Carolina. After a quiet freshman campaign, Nesbit caught 35 passes for 507 yards and four touchdowns in 2022. Last year, he upped his production to 41 receptions for 585 yards and five scores. Nesbit has never had a 100-yard game or a multi-TD game, but it's safe to expect one or both to occur in 2024.

#8. Brant Kuithe, Utah

Kuithe missed 2023 with a knee injury, but he shouldn't be forgotten. He'll begin his seventh college football season this fall. Yes, Kuithe was born in 1999. He's snagged 148 passes for 1,882 yards and 16 scores at Utah as he battled numerous injuries. On Kuithe's resume were impressive seasons in 2019 and 2021 (over 600 yards and six touchdowns each year).

#7. Caden Prieskorn, Ole Miss

Prieskorn had a couple quiet seasons at Memphis, then exploded in 2022 there with 48 receptions, 602 yards and seven touchdowns. He transferred to Ole Miss and added 30 catches for 449 yards and four scores there. In the Rebels' bowl game, Prieskorn had 10 grabs for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. If he picks up where he left off, watch out.

#6. Oscar Delp, Georgia

Delp was probably the best second-string tight end in the nation at Georgia a year ago. Of course, Brock Bowers saw most of the action, but Delp managed 24 grabs for 284 yards and three touchdowns. The 6-foot-5 Delp might not be quite as freakishly athletic as Bowers, but he'll still be an All-SEC level tight end.

#5. Ben Yuroseck, Georgia

Delp isn't the only great tight end at Georgia though. Stanford transfer Yuroseck will also contribute to the Bulldogs' offense in 2024. Yuroseck battled injuries in 2023, but in 2021 and 2022, he had 43 and 49 receptions, respectively. Yuroseck is a bit lean, but at 6-foot-5, he'll be another red zone threat for Georgia next season.

#4. Luke Lachey, Iowa

Even in one of the most conservative offenses in college football, Lachey made his mark. He missed most of 2023 due to injury, but in 2022, he managed 28 receptions for 398 yards and four touchdowns. In his last three games that year, Lachey had 15 catches for 202 yards and two scores. That level of production could carry over throughout 2024.

#3. Jack Velling, Michigan State

Velling has transferred in from Oregon State, where he was a tremendous red zone presence. The 6-foot-4 Velling snagged 29 passes for 438 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023. Among his 2023 highlights were a three-touchdown game against Cal and three consecutive games with touchdowns. Velling's red zone skills will make him one of the top tight ends in college football next year.

#2. Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

The 6-foot-5, 248-pound Evans made strides throughout last season and promises to have a big 2024 season. His season ended prematurely in Week 8, but he still finished with 29 receptions for 422 yards. Before his injury, Evans had a six-catch and 134-yard game against Duke and a four-reception, 71-yard game with a touchdown over Louisville. His 2024 ceiling remains high.

#1. Colston Loveland, Michigan

Loveland might be the most obvious heir to Bowers's title as top tight end. A season ago, he snagged 45 passes for 649 yards and four touchdowns. He had touchdowns in three straight games, including a two-score effort against Michigan State.

He played well in other games, with five grabs for 88 yards against Ohio State and three catches for 64 yards in the title game, and is likely a future pro and star.

Which tight end are you most looking forward to watching in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.