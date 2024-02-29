Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times by college players in NFL combine ft. Chris Johnson

As players start posting the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL combine, memories of speedsters like Chris Johnson resurface.

A little-known back from East Carolina, Johnson's 4.24-yard dash in 2008 was shocking. At the time, it was a record and it began Johnson's rise to NFL stardom. But who's the fastest ever?

Top 10 fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL combine

J.J. Nelson was one of the fastest 40-yard dash runners in NFL combine history.

10. (tie) Clemson WR Jacoby Ford (2010), UAB WR J.J. Nelson (2015), Minnesota CB Jalen Myrick (2017), 4.28 seconds

A trio of speedsters who worked under 4.3 seconds in their dashes, none of the above had great NFL careers. Ford was a 4th round pick who caught 57 total NFL passes. Nelson was a 5th round pick who caught 85 passes. Myrick was a 7th round pick who only played in five games in the NFL. The fastest 40-yard dash runner isn't always the best football player.

7. (tie) Alabama WR Henry Ruggs III (2020), 4.27 seconds

Ruggs parlayed his impressive speed into going 12th overall in the 2020 Draft. But after just a year and a half in the NFL, Ruggs is now in prison after pleading guilty to DUI and vehicular manslaughter charges.

7. (tie) Texas WR Marquise Goodwin (2013), 4.27 seconds

A third-round pick, Goodwin has had a long career. His best season in the NFL was 2017 when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Overall, he has 191 receptions for 3,090 yards and 18 scores.

7. (tie) Baylor WR Tyquan Thornton (2022), 4.27 seconds

Thornton became a second-round pick but has battled injuries in New England, catching just 35 passes in two seasons. Thornton still has time to get it all together at the NFL level.

4. (tie) Michigan CB DJ Turner (2023), 4.26 seconds

The Bengals' DJ Turner was a combine speedster.

A second-round pick by the Bengals, Turner had a nice rookie season, making 50 tackles and defending seven passes. He's off to a promising NFL start.

4. (tie) Texas-San Antonio CB Riq Woolen (2022), 4.26 seconds

Woolen used his speed to grab the attention of the Seahawks, who took him in the Fifth Round of the Draft. After a rookie year that saw him make the Pro Bowl and finish third for defensive rookie of the year, Woolen has had a solid start to his career. With eight interceptions in two seasons, Woolen is definitely one of the better NFL players on this list.

4. (tie) Kent State RB Dri Archer (2016), 4.26 seconds

At 5-foot-8 from Kent State, Archer needed speed to draw attention. Unfortunately, the third-round pick by the Steelers saw just ten NFL carries for 40 yards. He did return kicks and punts for two seasons but has long been out of the league.

3. ECU RB Chris Johnson (2008), 4.24 seconds

Johnson used the fastest 40-yard dash time then in combine history to reach the Draft's first round, going 24th overall to the Titans. A three-time Pro Bowler and the 2009 Offensive Player of the Year, Johnson was a star. Injuries shortened his career, but he still managed 9,651 rushing yards and 55 touchdowns.

2. Baylor CB Kalon Barnes (2022), 4.23 seconds

That said, speed isn't always the answer. Barnes posted the second-fastest time in combine history, but still barely snuck into the draft, going to Carolina in the 7th round. He played only two games in the NFL.

1. Washington WR John Ross (2017), 4.22 seconds

Ross, the quickest 40-yard dash runner in combine history, was selected 9th overall in the 2017 Draft, only to experience a significant downturn in his performance. Despite holding the record for the fastest combine time at 4.22 seconds, his career statistics of 62 catches, 957 yards, and 11 touchdowns fall short of expectations, especially for a top ten pick. Nevertheless, his 4.22 time remains the benchmark that others strive to surpass.

Surprised by some of these fastest 40-yard dash times? Think anybody can sneak into this group of fastest 40-yard dash times in 2024? Let's hear your thoughts in our comments section.