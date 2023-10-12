Speed is an essential component of any football player's arsenal, and college football has seen its fair share of lightning-fast athletes over the last decade. A good number of collegiate-level players have exhibited blazing speed during the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Notably, only 11 players have clocked a sub-4.30-second 40-yard dash time since 2013. This exclusive group of college football players includes six wide receivers, three cornerbacks, and two running backs. Let’s take a look at the top 10 fastest college football players in the history of the NFL Combine.

Fastest college football players at the Combine

#10. Jacoby Ford, WR, Clemson - 4.28 seconds

Jacoby Ford played out his college football career at Clemson from 2006 to 2009. In his last season with the Tigers, the wide receiver accumulated an impressive 1,218 all-purpose yards and nine touchdowns.

With a background in track and field, Ford ran the 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds. Despite a blazing run. Ford's draft stock didn't rise as expected, and he fell to the fourth round, where he was chosen by the Raiders with the 108th overall pick.

#9. J.J. Nelson, WR, UAB - 4.28 seconds

Considering his size and weight at 5-foot-10 and 156 pounds, J.J. Nelson had to rely on his speed to catch the attention of NFL scouts, and he made quite an impression at the 2015 NFL Combine.

The UAB wideout was a Combine All-Star as he excelled in the broad jump and the 20-yard shuttle, and he also ran an impressive 4.28-second 40-yard dash, showcasing his exceptional athleticism and speed. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals as the 159th overall pick.

#8. Jalen Myrick, CB, Minnesota - 4.28 seconds

Following a brilliant college football career at Minnesota from 2013 to 2016, Jalen Myrick had an impressive showing at the 2017 NFL Combine. This was further proof of his talent in the secondary.

He excelled in the vertical jump and showcased his speed with a lightning-fast 4.28-second 40-yard dash, making him a standout performer during the combine. The cornerback was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 222nd overall pick.

#7. Tyrone Calico, WR, Middle Tennessee - 4.27 seconds

Tyrone Calico played college football at Middle Tennessee for four seasons, from 1999-2002. The wide receiver was a standout for the Blue Raiders throughout his college career.

Calico ran the 40-yard dash in 4.27 seconds during the 2003 NFL Combine. That secured him a selection by the Tennessee Titans as the 60th overall pick. He became the highest-drafted player in the history of Middle Tennessee.

#6. Stanford Routt, CB, Houston - 4.27 seconds

Stanford Routt played college football at Houston. During his time at the university, he displayed remarkable prowess, not only in football, but also in indoor and outdoor track and field.

This was crucial for him during the NFL Combine. The defensive back completed the 40-yard dash at the 2005 Combine in 4.27 seconds. He was selected by the Oakland Raiders as the 38th overall pick.

#5. Marquise Goodwin, WR, Texas - 4.27 seconds

Marquise Goodwin, like many other undersized track stars, used his blazing speed to turn heads at the 2013 NFL Combine. The wide receiver had a noteworthy career with the Texas Longhorns from 2009 to 2012.

Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 192 pounds, he ran an impressive 4.27-second 40-yard dash. The Buffalo Bills were sufficiently impressed, selecting him as the 78th overall pick in the third round of the 2013 draft.

#4. Jerome Mathis, WR, Hampton - 4.26 seconds

Jerome Mathis attened Hampton where he was a wide receiver. He was also a track and field star during his time with the Pirates.

The Virginia-born athlete caught the attention of many during the 2005 NFL Combine. He ran the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.26 seconds and was found worthy of selection by the Houston Texans as the 114th overall pick.

#3. Dri Archer, WR, Kent State - 4.26 seconds

Dri Archer attended Kent State from 2009 to 2013. Standing at 5-foot-8 and weighing 173 pounds, the running back faced a challenging path to consideration for early rounds.

However, he made a strong impression at the 2014 NFL Combine, running the 40-yard dash in an impressive 4.26 seconds and addressing concerns about his size by performing an impressive 20 bench press reps. He was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the 97th overall pick.

#2. Chris Johnson, RB, East Carolina - 4.24 seconds

Following a noteworthy four-season career at East Carolina where he rushed for 2,982 yards and 32 touchdowns, Chris Johnson was able to use the 2006 NFL Combine to improve his standing on the draft board of many NFL teams.

The running back astounded everyone with his record-breaking 40-yard dash time at 4.24 seconds. The Tennessee Titans recognized his exceptional speed and selected him as the 24th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

#1. John Ross, WR, Washington - 4.22 seconds

John Ross had a brilliant senior college football season at Washington in 2016, despite not playing at all in his junior season due to injury. He recorded 81 receptions for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns in 13 games.

The speedster left football fans in awe during the Combine in 2017, scorching the turf with a blistering 4.22-second 40-yard dash time. This made him highly coveted among NFL teams with the Cincinnati Bengals selecting him as the ninth overall pick during the draft.