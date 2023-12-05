Top 10 'Florida State Snub' memes as Seminoles are left out of College Football Playoff

On Sunday, the College Football Playoff Selection Committee opted for Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama as the nation's top 4 teams for this season's playoffs, leaving the undefeated Florida State on the sidelines.

FSU athletic director Michael Alford minced no words in expressing his displeasure at the snub. He criticized the committee's decision as an "unwarranted injustice" that undermines the playoff's legitimacy.

The Seminoles have been left out of the College Football Playoff despite their impressive undefeated run and ACC championship victory. Memes circulating online are capturing the frustration and disbelief of fans as they process the surprising exclusion.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Fans are having a field day with the controversy surrounding FSU's playoff snub, giving rise to a flurry of memes, with fans expressing their frustration through humor.

Here are the top 10 ‘Florida State snub’ memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Florida State wasn't assessed on tangible metrics

The Seminoles’ exclusion stems from the season-ending injury to star quarterback Jordan Travis. Michael Alford argued that the Seminoles' ability to conclude the season unbeaten without Travis should have strengthened their case for inclusion.

“The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable,” said Alford.

Alford highlighted the decision's irony, pointing out that Texas and Alabama had suffered losses during the season, unlike the undefeated Florida State Seminoles.

"Wins matter. Losses matter. Those that compete in the arena know this. Those on the committee who also competed in the sport and should have known this have forgotten it,” Alford said.

“Today, they changed the way success is assessed in college football, from a tangible metric - winning on the field - to an intangible, subjective one. Evidently, predicting the future matters more.”

Head coach Mike Norvell couldn't believe that the committee's decision was for real. He reckoned that the team's hard work hadn't been rewarded. Norvell said:

"What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games?"

Whatever the CFP committee says, the Seminoles have enjoyed a memorable season. The Seminoles would have advanced to the College Football Playoffs if Jordan Travis had not been injured. Sometimes things just don't work out.

The Seminoles will now be taking on the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at the Hard Rock stadium.