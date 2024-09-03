Top 10 FSU memes cracking up the internet after Week 1 loss against Boston College.

Florida State's rough start to the 2024 season took another hit on Monday as they fell 28-13 to Boston College at Doak Campbell Stadium. This marks a shocking 0-2 start for the Seminoles, who were ranked in the top 10 in preseason polls and eyed a spot in the College Football Playoff. The defeat was Boston College's first win over Florida State since a 35-3 blowout back in Jimbo Fisher's final season.

Boston College dominated on the ground, racking up 263 rushing yards compared to Florida State's mere 21 yards. As expected, college football fans didn’t hold back, flooding the internet with memes poking fun at the Seminoles' stunning loss.

Here's a look at some of the memes on X/Twitter:

One fan brought up a screenshot of @321noles who earlier challenged that FSU wouldn’t lose against Boston:

Another fan roasted the@321noles post after they shut down their account:

One fan made a meme about the clock operator at the Boston College/FSU game:

Another meme showed Boston manhandling FSU through a video clip from a podcast:

One meme suggested that Boston College was going for the killing blow:

Another meme showed FSU's offensive highlights from the first half against Boston College:

One fan made a meme about Boston College's game plan against FSU tonight:

One fan tweeted a meme mocking FSU fans doing their famous war chant while losing to Boston College:

Another meme depicted Boston College beating up on FSU:

Boston College's historic 28-13 victory against No. 10 Florida State marked their biggest road win against a top 10 team.

FSU will be eager to bounce back on Sept. 14 when they face Memphis at home. Meanwhile, Boston College will look to build on its momentum and go 2-0 as they host Duquesne this Saturday.

Heartbroken Mike Norvell admits fault after shock loss to Boston College

Florida State's Mike Norvell didn't hold back after the tough loss to Boston College on Monday night. His expression said it all. As shared by Bleacher Report on X, Norvell apologized to fans, calling the loss "extremely disappointing":

“I apologize to the fans,” Norvell said. “I apologize to everybody associated with the program. That was extremely disappointing.”

Starting the season at 0-2 is a rough spot for the Seminoles. They’ve struggled across the board — with struggles running the ball, a defense that’s been outmatched and a passing game still trying to find its rhythm with a new lineup.

In his postgame comments, Norvell added (via ESPN.com):

"I'm sick to how this season started. Tonight, I failed in preparing the team to go out and respond," Norvell said.

Do you think Florida State can get back on track with a win in Week 3 against the Memphis Tigers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

