Top 10 Greatest CFB players of all-time: The college careers of Herchel Walker, Barry Sanders, and Tim Tebow go under the microscope

Ranking the top 10 greatest college football players of any given season, team or conference can be a daunting task. Imagine the gravity of ranking the top 10 greatest of all time. One thing is certain, there can never be an objective uniform list. People choose their greatest for an array of reasons.

Our list is based on a survey of fans’ opinions. The list is by no means exhaustive, and there’s a long list of all-time greats that are not included here. We apologize if we happen to miss your favorite. Here’s our list of the top 10 greatest college football players ever.

Ranking the top 10 college footballers ever

10. Jim Thorpe (RB, Carlisle)

Thorpe was a complete athlete. He certainly qualifies to be in any top 10 ranking of college football players. He participated in the 1912 edition of the Olympics where he won two gold medals in classic pentathlon and decathlon. He then led the Carlisle Indians to a 12-1-1 finish in the college football season that followed. In 1911, Thorpe scored all of his team’s 18 points in an upset that saw them beat the then-highly rated Havard 18-15.

9. Tony Dorsett (RB, Pitt)

Tony Dorsett started his college football career firing on all cylinders. He was named an All-American as a freshman in 1973. He cultivated a style that has inspired generations of running backs after him, including the great Barry Sanders.

At the end of his college career, he had a record of 6,526 rushing yards and 42 touchdowns. He posted a 303 rushing yards in an outstanding performance against Notre Dame. As a senior he inspired the Panthers to a 12-0 season and a national championship. His season record of 2,150 yards and 22 touchdowns won him the Heisman Trophy that season.

8. Tommie Frazier (QB, Nebraska)

Tommie Frazier played for Nebraska under the legendary Tom Osbore as head coach. He had a 33-3 record as a starter and was involved in Nebraska’s consecutive national titles in 1994 and 1995. He ended his college career with a record of 3,521 passing yards, 1,955 rushing yards and 79 touchdowns.

His failure to win the Heisman trophy notwithstanding, Frazier’s legacy at Nebraska is undeniable as the school retired his jersey number in 1996. After seven years of eligibility, Frazier was elected into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013.

7. Red Grange (RB, Illinois)

Not many athletes can brag about being the inspiration behind a poem. And that, in itself, should be criteria enough to feature in any top 10 greatest ever ranking.

Grange inspired Grantland Rice to write a poem following a terrific performance against Michigan when he scored five touchdowns. Nicknamed “The Galloping Ghost”, Grange was one of the earliest football celebrities.

On the field, he led Illinois to an 8-0 season and a national championship in 1923. His record, after three seasons, included 2,074 rushing yards, 575 passing yards and 11 interceptions. Illinois’ record for yards per kickoff is still held by him with 30.2 yards per kickoff.

6. Charles Woodson (CB, Michigan)

Woodson was an important part of Michigan’s 1997 shared national championship. He had a reputation for turning up with big plays that made the difference in big games. To mention a few, the one-handed interception he made against Michigan State, how his pick in the end zone against Washington turned the game and so on. His college career ended with 16 interceptions.

5. Archie Griffin (RB, Ohio State)

Mostly remembered as the only player in college football to win the Heisman Trophy twice. He was a Big Ten Conference champion with Ohio State four times. He also broke the record as the first-ever player to start in four Rose Bowls, three of which he won.

During his time, Ohio State’s record was a mindblowing 40-5-1. He ended his career at Ohio State with a 5,589 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns record. For 31 straight games, Griffing was rushing for, at least, 100 yards.

4. Bo Jackson (RB, Auburn)

How good does one have to be to be the only pro athlete named an all-star in two major sports? Bo Jackson was that good. He was a multi-sport athlete who played baseball and football at amateur and professional levels. As a running back for Auburn, he rushed for 4,303 yards and 43 touchdowns, averaging 6.6 yards per carry. He was the winner of the 1985 Heisman Trophy award.

3. Barry Sanders (RB, Oklahoma State)

It should surprise no one seeing Sanders in any top 10 ranking of greatest college football players. Sanders’ 1988 season is considered one of the greatest individual shows in college football history.

He recorded an incredible 2,628 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns in 11 games. These numbers could’ve been higher if his Holiday Bowl performance against Wyoming was considered for the NCAA statistics.

In that game, he posted 222 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In all, he rushed for, at least, 300 yards in four different games and had, at least, four touchdowns in seven games in the ‘88 season. And he capped off his beautiful 1988 season with the prestigious Heisman Trophy.

Sanders’ career recorded a career 3,797 rushing yards and 52 touchdowns, when the bowls are factored in, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

2. Tim Tebow (QB, Florida)

Tim Tebow at Florida is the very embodiment of legendary. With the Gators, Tebow won. He led. And he grew. By the time he left Florida, his offensive yards summed up to 12,233 with a total of 145 touchdowns. In his 41 starts for the Gators, he obtained a 35-6 record. His legacy with the Gators includes two national championships and a Heisman Trophy.

1. Herschel Walker (RB, Georgia)

Walker sits pretty at number one on our top 10 ranking. He had a remarkable freshman season in which he led Georgia to a national championship, rushing 1,616 yards and 15 touchdowns in the process. He finished top three in the Heisman voting that year.

By the time he finished his college career and finally won the Heisman Trophy in 1982, he had run for 5,259 yards and 49 touchdowns. In his three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker finished in the top three in Heisman voting and was a unanimous All-American selection each season.

