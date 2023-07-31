Top 10 highest paid college football coaches in 2023 Ft. Nick Saban, Kirby Smart and more

The 2023 college football season is nearly upon us and Nick Saban will be the highest-paid coach in college football.

Saban has been hailed as the best college coach for years and even with Alabama not winning the past two seasons, he still is leading the list.

However, some newer coaches are also making their way up the list. Let's take a look at the top 10 highest-paid head coaches entering the 2023 college football season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#10. Lane Kiffin: $9 million

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin comes in the tenth spot. He will be making $9 million this season. Ole Miss went 8-5 last season under Kiffin, but ended the year losing four straight and five of six games.

#9. Josh Heupel: $9 million

Coming in the ninth spot is Tennessee Volunteers head coach, Josh Heupel. who will be making $9 million this season. Heupel led Tennessee to an 11-2 record and won the Orange Bowl. Tennessee also beat Alabama and LSU for a successful season.

#8. Jimbo Fisher: $9.5 million

Jimbo Fisher is eighth on this list but enters 2023 on the hot seat as Texas A&M went 5-7 last year and 2-6 against Southeastern Conference opponents. Fisher's extension in 2021 upped his 2023 salary to $9.5 million and Aggie fans are hoping he can help turn the team around.

Brian Kelly is tied for 8th

#7. Brian Kelly: $9.5 million

LSU head coach Brian Kelly is also making $9.5 million as he enters his second season with the Tigers. As a head coach, Kelly has amassed a record of 294-101-2 and last year, with LSU, he led the Tigers to a 10-4 record.

#6. Ryan Day: $9.5 million

Ryan Day, the head coach of Ohio State, is also set to make $9.5 million in 2023. Day led the Buckeyes to a college football playoff spot but lost to Georgia in the semis. However, given Ohio State lost to Michigan in back-to-back years, he could be on the hot seat as well.

#5. Mel Tucker: $9.5 million

Finally, also making $9.5 million will be Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker. Tucker signed a 10-year $95 million with the Spartans in 2021. He was making $5.5 million, but will now get $9.5 million as he hopes to turn Michigan State back into a threat to win the BIG 10.

#4. Lincoln Riley: $10 million

Lincoln Riley was highly-sought after by the USC Trojans as USC paid Oklahoma $4.5 million to buy him out.

In his first year with the team, Riley had immediate success as the Trojans went 11-3, but lost to Utah in the conference championship game which eliminated them from making the playoffs.

Given that USC is a private institution, Riley's exact salary is not known, but reports indicate it is $10 million.

#3. Kirby Smart: $11.25 million

Kirby Smart has led Georgia to back-to-back National titles and finds himself as the third-highest-paid coach in college football. He signed an extension through the 2031 season with annual increases. The final year will see him make $11.25 million.

#2. Dabo Swinney: $11.5 million

Dabo Swinney agreed to an extension through 2031 that will see him make $11.5 million for the next decade. Swinney is one of just three active FBS head coaches with multiple national championships, the others being Kirby Smart - who has gone back-to-back, and Nick Saban. The Clemson coach also helped the Tigers win the ACC and make the CFB playoffs from 2015-2020.

#1. Nick Saban: $11.7 million

Nick Saban is be the highest-paid coach in college football. He is signed through 2028 and has said once he is done coaching Alabama, he won't coach again. The legendary coach has helped lead the Crimson Tide to six National Titles and remains one of the premier football programs in the country.

Poll : Are you surprised Nick Saban is the highest-paid coach? Yes No 0 votes