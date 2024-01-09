Top 10 hilarious NCAA Football memes cracking up the internet as Championship Gameday announcement rumors turn out to be fake

Besides the College Football Playoff Championship game, one of the most awaited events for college football fans in 2024 is the return of EA Sports' College Football franchise.

While it was never officially confirmed, fans were expecting the announcement to take place during the Championship game half-time show, akin to new announcements made during Super Bowl half-time shows.

However, while the game progressed and Michigan continued to put pressure on the Washington Huskies, no announcement for EA Sports College Football happened, much to the dismay of fans.

Fans react to the fake rumors of EA Sports College football announcement

One can always rely on "Family Guy" to have a clip to convey any mood:

Expand Tweet

Another fan replied with a clip from the "Dave Chapelle Show" to let everyone know how impatient they were getting:

Expand Tweet

A little Mike Zimmer to let out the frustration:

Expand Tweet

While one fan was mad at the trailers for the UFL launching this year:

Expand Tweet

Some fans chided themselves for believing in such a rumor:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Even Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez made an appearance in fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Why was the popular game discontinued in 2013?

The last version of the game was released in 2013, titled "NCAA Football 14," and received 7.4 out of 10, with fans falling in love with the different game modes as well as features that were on offer.

However, legal complications with regard to college athletes' NIL rights between the NCAA, EA Sports, and the players themselves led to the game being discontinued, as the NCAA refused to renew their licensing deal with EA Sports.

All of it changed in 2021, when EA Sports struck a deal with Collegiate Licensing Company, a group directly affiliated with the NCAA, giving the franchise a new life, although without the use of player names, images, or likenesses.

Expand Tweet

The official announcement for the game's return was made with a 2024 release in mind. However, the exact date was not specified, and fans will have to wait some more to get their hands on the long-awaited game.

