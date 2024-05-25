Top 10 loudest college football stadiums in 2024 ft. Neyland Stadium

Every Saturday, college football stadiums are packed with some of the most passionate fans in all of sports. These fans are what make the college football atmosphere so electric each and every season.

These college football stadiums packed with screaming fans can create a real home field advantage for certain programs. Here is a look at the top 10 loudest of those stadiums in 2024, according to Stadium Talk, based on decibel levels or observations.

10 loudest college football stadiums

#10. Michigan Stadium

Michigan Stadium

Opened in 1927, Michigan Stadium is the third-largest stadium in the entire world, with a capacity of 107,601. The full-bowl design of the stadium keeps the sound of the crowd baring down on the opposing team from all directions.

A case could be made for Michigan Stadium to be higher on the list due to the team's recent success as reigning CFP national champions, but it remains at number 10 on this list.

#9. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

NCAA Football: McNeese State at Florida

Nicknamed "The Swamp," Ben Hill Grffin Stadium has hosted some of the most successful Gators teams since it opened way back in 1930.

It has seen a ton of renovations since then to increase its capacity to 88,548 and keep it up to the standards of top modern-day college football stadiums.

#8. Kyle Field

Kyle Field

Kyle Field is the home of the Texas A&M Aggies and is located in College Station, TX. It is the home of the rowdy fans known as the "12th Man," and its 102,733 capacity is rocking every Saturday.

The home field advantage created by the 12th man is real, with the Aggies winning 31 consecutive games at home from 1990–1995 and 22 straight from 1996–2000.

#7. Beaver Stadium

NCAA Football: Maryland at Penn State

The home of the Penn State Nittany Lions ranks as the fourth-largest stadium in the world with its 106,572 capacity.

The "White Out" games at Penn State, in which the stands are filled with fans wearing white clothing, are one of the most breathtaking scenes at any college football stadium.

#6. Lane Stadium

NCAA Football: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

Opened in 1965, Lane Stadium's 65,632 capacity may not be among the largest in the country, but the atmosphere is electric inside.

One of the most iconic traditions at college football stadiums occurs at Lane Stadium prior to kickoff, when Metallica's "Enter Sandman" echos through the speakers during the team's entrance.

#5. Autzen Stadium

Autzen Stadium

The home of the Oregon Ducks features one of the most unique-looking field surfaces in any college football stadium. The alternating shades of green on the turf, paired with Oregon's many eye-catching uniform combinations, make for some breathtaking sights.

Opened in 1966, fans pack into the youngest stadium on this list to cheer on their Oregon Ducks. The capacity was increased to 60,000 in the early 2000s and has brought much success to the program since then.

#4. Tiger Stadium

Tiger Stadium

The home of the LSU Tigers is one of the most intimidating places to play with its 102,321 capacity. The current capacity is a major upgrade from the 12,000 capacity when it first opened in 1924. The Tigers recently rode their home field advantage all the way to a national title in 2019, going unbeaten at Tiger Stadium.

#3. Death Valley (Clemson Memorial Stadium)

Clemson Memorial Stadium

Clemson Memorial Stadium, nicknamed Death Valley, is packed with tradition and history. The Tigers make their way into the stadium and onto the field by running down the hill, with Howars Rock sitting proudly at the top of the hill.

While the large cleared area for the hill puts Death Valley's capacity at a relatively smaller 82,500, the noise from the fans makes this college football stadium a truly special place to play.

#2. Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium

It is a breathtaking sight when Tennessee Volunteer fans fill the stands to match the alternating orange and white checkered pattern in the endzones at Neyland Stadium.

The 101,915-capacity stadium is among the top 10 biggest stadiums in the world, even with its recent reduction in capacity ahead of the 2022 season.

#1. Husky Stadium

NCAA Football: Tulsa at Washington

Even with a smaller capacity of 70,083, Husky Stadium in Seattle has shown that it's the passion of the fans that truly matters. The Husky fans registered a deafening 133.6 decibles in a matchup against Nebraska in 1992, marking history as the highest recorded decible level during a college football game.

With the Huskies recent return to the College Football Playoff in 2023, don't be surprised if the fans reach close to that decibel level once again.

What is your favorite college football stadium? Let us know in the comment section.

